The Australian Event Awards welcomes new Major Project Delivery Partner, Sold Out National Event Management

Australian second-generation family-owned and award-winning event management company Sold Out National Event Management (Sold Out) has joined the Event Awards as a Major Project Delivery Partner, becoming the Awards’ exclusive Logistics Partner as well as putting their support behind Australia’s best charity and cause-related events.

Sold Out has 24 years’ experience offering total event management services including concept development, planning and production, stakeholder management, event delivery, logistics, warehousing and signage services.

Local teams based around Australia work on the delivery of over 500 events each year with communities, corporates and brands.

Sold Out has experience delivering both Australian and globally significant events including the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Salt Lake City in 2002, and the Commonwealth Games both in Manchester and Melbourne.

In addition, Sold Out has recently been announced as the Official Event Management Company for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“We’re very excited and proud to be partnering with the Australian Event Awards as Major Partner and Logistics Partners as well as recognising and supporting the Best Charity or Cause-Related Event category.

“Sold Out has been delivering world-class events and offering clients award winning total event management services and experiences for over 24 years and we strongly support the idea of acknowledging the best in the business and promoting the expertise, skills and achievements of our industry.

“We are looking forward to the 2017 Australian Event Awards and another brilliant night with our peers,” said Thomas Staunton, CEO of Sold Out National Event Management.

Entries for 21 categories in the Australian Event Awards, including Sold Out National Event Management Best Charity or Cause-Related Event are now open until 17 July.

Entries can be completed online

The Australian Event Awards is the national awards program for the Australian events industry and seeks to recognise the nation’s best events and the best work by Australians in the global events industry.

The Australian Event Awards ceremony will take place on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland on 13 September 2017. It will be followed by the Australian Event Symposium on 14-15 September, a two-day conference for the whole Australian events industry to grow their skills and networks. See the program and register for the Event Symposium

