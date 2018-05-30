The best in business events meet in Auckland

More than 650 business event specialists were welcomed to Auckland Town Hall on Tuesday, for Conventions and Incentives New Zealand’s (CINZ) annual showcase, MEETINGS which gets underway at ASB Showgrounds today.

CINZ Chief Executive, Sue Sullivan says MEETINGS is New Zealand’s top event for connecting influential domestic, Australian and international buyers with 19 regions and New Zealand’s top event facilities, accommodation, off-site venues and activities.

“MEETINGS is an important showcase for New Zealand’s unique culture of manaakitanga (warm hospitality). Sensational events like last night’s welcome are a chance for us to put the spotlight on our exceptional venues, food, styling, and entertainment,” Sue Sullivan says.

Over 190 exhibitors and 500 buyers are having 6,000 meetings during the two days of pre-scheduled appointments and social networking events.

“Our show floor, and our networking events are packed with incredible ideas, latest trends and magical experiences these buyers can take back to their clients. From luxury lodges, heli-touring and sailing options, to styling and technology experts, and brand-new convention centres and exhibition venues, they all come together to create the New Zealand experience for our visiting buyers.

MEETINGS 2018 includes an industry leader programme, Celebrity Speaker showcase and a Masterclass for Professional Conference Organisers. An Education Hub at MEETINGS, launched last year, has expanded in 2018 to include representatives from New Zealand’s Professional Conference Organisers’ (PCO) Association.

“We are seeing strong interest in New Zealand as a place to host exceptional conferences, incentives and events. Australian event organisers who toured our regions this week, have all been impressed by the diverse and unique experiences they can take back to offer their clients.

“New Zealand buyers have travelled from all over the country to meet here, along with a significant number of local Auckland event organisers coming in each day,” she says.

New Zealand’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Kelvin Davis will join industry leaders to tour MEETINGS on Thursday 31 May.

Air New Zealand is principal sponsor of MEETINGS 2018, and major sponsors are ASB Showgrounds, Peek Exhibition and Centium Software, Auckland Convention Bureau and Auckland’s leading hotels.

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 is open to anyone who organises business events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and incentive travel. Registration is free.