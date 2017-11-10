The PCOA conference program is now available online

This year the PCOA conference and exhibition is celebrating its 10th birthday by returning to the Gold Coast, the city where it all started.

The theme of MEETING Beyond Tomorrow provides the perfect backdrop for an event that will focus on future opportunities and examine industry growth and development. The conference, will address the challenges faced by our dynamic industry, and will explore the trends and shifts that impact us all.

The workshops on Sunday 26 November have something for everyone, from entry-level hands-on learning and personal growth topics to creative and challenging thinking to assist business growth.

Monday 27th November will provide an intelligent, optimistic view of the future with the high energy, entertaining Future Crunch opening the conference. Supporting the two strong sub-themes of Innovation and Engagement, the program will unfold with speakers such as Corbin Ball updating us on important Technology Trends and Peter Baines informing us on how Leadership Matters. The stream sessions cover a variety of practical topics, including how we can work better with venues and how to engage and influence audiences, both digitally and onsite.

To download the PCOA conference program click here

Are you a current PCO or Inhouse event manager who has never attended a PCOA conference?

The PCO Association is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering ten complimentary registrations to the PCOA Conference & Exhibition to be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 26 – 28 November 2017

How to apply: –

Provide a brief statement of no more than 50 words outlining your full contact details and why you would like to attend the PCOA conference 2017

Email your application to Maxine

Closing date: close of business on Friday 17th November 2017