The Royal Easter Show’s “The Stables” named as a finalist in prestigious international Attraction awards.

For many years The Stables was known to loyal showgoers as the temporary home to the beloved Clydesdales and the RM Williams emporium.

But that all changed for the 2017 Sydney Royal Easter Show when the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) answered the calls of surveyed patrons for more upmarket food and beverage offerings in a specially-themed venue.

The name “The Stables” was retained, but it took on an entirely new look featuring two levels of food outlets and two bars in both stool-and-table and lounge settings.

So well received was The Stables experience by both patrons and vendors during The Show, it has just been named as a finalist in the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Brass Ring Awards for “Best New Innovation in Food and Beverage” – (Attendance under 1 million).

The revamp of The Stables was a 12 month project which formed part of the RAS’ mission to stay contemporary while not compromising on its almost 200 years of storytelling about Australian agriculture.

It obviously worked, with the 922,000 visitors to the 2017 Sydney Royal Easter Show the highest number since 2004.

Shane McGrath, Senior Manager of Operations and Product Development for the Sydney Royal Easter Show says the RAS is thrilled to have The Stables recognised internationally by way of the Brass Ring Awards.

“We will always have a place for cheese on a stick or the dagwood dog but set out to greatly enhance the perception of ‘Show Food’ while simultaneously putting a spotlight on our Sydney Royal Fine Food competitions and the prestigious brands associated with these awards,” Shane McGrath said.

“The new offer reflected and reinforced our agricultural brand and values and helped us take the message and Australia’s top quality food and produce to a large audience of consumers,” he said.

The RAS of NSW is in some rarified air in the Brass Rings Awards, with finalists in other categories including some of the biggest names in the Attraction industry such as Universal Studios – Japan, Resorts World Sentosa – Singapore, Busch Gardens – USA, Calgary Stampede – Canada, Ocean Park – Hong Kong and Ferrari World – Abu Dhabi.

IAPPA is the leading industry association for amusement parks and attraction in the world representing some 5,300 member facilities and manufacturers in 99 countries. The Brass Ring Award winners will be unveiled at an international trade show in Orlando, Florida in the USA next month.

