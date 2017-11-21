The Royal Easter Show’s ‘The Stables’ wins International award in Florida

The Sydney Royal Easter Show’s popular new venue ‘The Stables’ has been recognised as “Best

New Innovation in Food and Beverage” – (Attendance under 1 million) at the International

Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Brass Ring Awards held in Florida in the

United States.

For many years The Stables was known to showgoers as the temporary home to the popular

Clydesdales and the RM Williams emporium.

But at the 2017 Sydney Royal Easter Show The Stables made its debut as a chic two level venue

for upmarket food and beverage offerings complete with an old-style barber shop and two bars.

The Stables turned out to be an extremely popular venue for many of the more than 922,000

visitors to this year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show and subsequently saw it become a finalist in the

Brass Ring Awards.

Shane McGrath, Senior Manager of Operations and Product Development for the Sydney Royal

Easter Show says the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) is thrilled with the international

recognition.

“To be a finalist was fantastic, to walk away with the title amongst some quality competition is

thrilling for all involved,” he said.

“A great deal of research, work and substantial resources went into designing and delivering the

new- look The Stables and this international recognition justifies the effort and desire to keep the

Sydney Royal Easter Show fresh, while not forgetting our heritage of almost 200 years.

“We’d also like to congratulate the other Australian attractions who have come away from the Brass

Ring Awards as winners including Sea World, Movie World and Sydney’s Luna Park.

“It shows that Australia can entertain our guests as well as anyone in the world,” Shane McGrath

said.

IAPPA is the leading industry association for amusement parks and attraction in the world

representing some 5,300 member facilities and manufacturers in 99 countries.