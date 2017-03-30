The Travel Industry Exhibition & Conference program announced

Australia’s dedicated trade event for the travel industry, The Travel Industry Exhibition & Conference returns to Sydney (20 – 21 July, Crystal Palace, Luna Park) and Melbourne, (25 – 26 July, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre) for 2017.

For the first time, a two day conference, with the theme Agents of Change, has been added to the events mix and will feature more than 20 Australian and international speakers, who will share their knowledge, discuss the future of the industry, provide skills development & the latest industry tools and best practice case studies for the travel industry.

The conference in both cities will be opened by Zelda la Grange, who will share her experiences and lessons learnt from 19 years as Presidential Aide to Nelson Mandela. Her unique outlook on life, inspired by one of the greatest statesmen of our time, is a captivating story you will want to hear.

The next leading speaker is Richard Sauerman, The Brand Guy, ranked number 12 in the world on the world’s Top 30 Brands Professionals list. Richard will present his pioneering new way to do branding where everything you do and say as a business is driven by and aligned to a brand strategy.

Australia’s 1st Professional Instagramer, Lauren Bath, has also been added to the line up of stellar speakers. The Chef turned Photographer will share insights into her instagram success along with what travel agencies need to know to grow their online communities.

David Paterson, Event Director with Exhibitions and Trade Fairs, the organisers of The Travel Industry Exhibition and Conference, said, “This is a unique opportunity for you to become an Agent of Change for your industry.”

“As Australia’s trade only travel event, conference delegates will be inspired to shift their current thinking, recognise their brand value and find insight into how they can increase their customer base.”

“The free exhibition will once again take place alongside the conference and will give delegates and trade visitors the opportunity to see, compare and discuss the latest products and services, travel destinations, accommodation options, air services, cruising, tours, travel technology and more, all in an environment where you can do business face to face,” Mr Paterson says.

Take advantage of early bird rates and you can save up to $100.00 + GST.

With early bird rates ending 30th April 2017, make sure you secure your conference ticket without delay.

To purchase conference tickets, register for the free exhibition or for more information