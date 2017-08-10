Thousands of Chinese delegates arrive in Melbourne

The 2017 International Dragon Awards (IDA) Annual Meeting has arrived in Melbourne, Australia with 5,500 insurance specialists from 20 countries unpacking their bags for the five-day meeting based at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

The prestigious international conference will take place from today, 10 – 14 August 2017 in the vibrant South Wharf convention district.

IDA will be attended by delegates from China Life, China’s largest insurance group, institutional investor and corporate pension manager, along with companies including Taiwan Life, Allianz, Prudential, Cathay Life and many more.

“With the insurance sector among the top two industries that generate incentive programs, hosting IDA will put Melbourne, Australia in front of key decision makers that may influence future groups to the state,” said Melbourne Convention Bureau Chief Executive Officer Karen Bolinger.

“Business events activate the entire state, drive the visitor economy and facilitate trade and investment opportunities, and an event of this calibre demonstrates its capacity to host any type of business conference.”

The Victorian Government has supported the conference which will generate a $24.7 million economic boost for the state.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren, said the Government is working hard to win an ever larger share of the China market.

“China is our number one tourism market for spend, arrivals and growth – and we’re continuing to benefit from the expansion of key Chinese airlines across the business events sector,” Minister Eren said.

IDA will incorporate an educational knowledge exchange and development program, esteemed awards ceremony attended by the who’s who of the insurance sector and a range of social activities within the city and regional Victoria.

The City of Melbourne supported the bid to bring IDA to Melbourne and will host a bespoke city tour for more than 90 C-Suite executives delivered by Hidden Secrets Tours.

“I personally met with representatives from the International Dragon Awards in 2016 and am looking forward to welcoming delegates of this prestigious conference to the World’s Most Liveable City. In their leisure time attendees will be spoilt for choice in Australia’s cultural, culinary and sporting capital,” said City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle AC.

MCEC Chief Executive, Peter King said the venue was looking forward to hosting an inspiring incentive program.

“Our venue will be pulling out all the stops to ensure IDA delegates feel rewarded and celebrate in style. We will have over 400 employees working around the clock to deliver this complex event, including transforming our entire Plenary three times in one day for their celebrations.

“These events are always a wonderful reflection of team work, watching our employees and the entire city of Melbourne come together to put on an impressive show,” Mr King said.

