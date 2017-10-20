Tourism New Zealand celebrate conference wins worth $31 million

The efforts of 23 experts from across New Zealand who have brought conferences worth $31 million to New Zealand were recognised last night.

“Tourism New Zealand worked with these individuals to secure conferences that will bring 13,500 international delegates to New Zealand,” says Tourism New Zealand’s International Business Events and Premium Manager, Lisa Gardiner.

The experts include a diverse range of people from university academics to health sector professionals who have championed their field of expertise on the global stage to bring conferences to the country.

“The event was an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and to encourage others to bring conferences to our shores,” says Lisa.

Dr Sue Cherrington from Victoria University of Wellington whose efforts were recognised at the event says “the support and resources provided to me by Tourism New Zealand throughout the bidding process were second to none.”

“I would highly recommend anyone thinking of bringing a conference to New Zealand to take full advantage of Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme.”

Dr Cherrington successfully bid to host the Pacific Early Childhood Education Research Association’s 21st annual conference in Wellington in 2020.

The conference will be hosted at Victoria University and will bring 500 scholars from around the Asia Pacific region to the city.

The benefits of hosting an international conference in New Zealand extend beyond the significant economic contribution they provide. The delegates who attend are usually experts in a particular field and the knowledge they bring with them helps to improve niche research areas.

They also have the potential to attract visitors in the off-peak season, supporting Tourism New Zealand’s strategy to grow the value of visitors to New Zealand.

“We find we have the most success in bidding for conferences related to sectors New Zealand excels in on the global stage, such as the marine industries, agribusiness, health science and high­ value foods.

“New Zealand is performing extremely well as an attractive and unique business events destination. The industry has a reputation for working together to create memorable events that

international event organisers want, and delegates want to attend. It’s this approach that sets us apart and is winning bids on the global stage, such as the ones celebrated last night,” says Lisa.

Anyone interested in bringing a conference to New Zealand should visit Tourism New Zealand’s Business Events website for more information and contact us.