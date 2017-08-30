Tourism & Transport Forum 2017 Leadership Summit: Towards 2040

The critical role of the visitor economy in securing Australia’s current and future economic prosperity will be top of the agenda at Australia’s premier tourism, transport and aviation event, the Tourism & Transport Forum’s (TTF) Leadership Summit, in Canberra on Wednesday 13th September.

The theme of this year’s Summit, Towards 2040 – An extended vision for Australia, will provide attendees with the opportunity to help deliver the roadmap to make the visitor economy Australia’s next super-growth sector.

Among the political leaders who will be outlining their vision for Australia’s visitor economy on Wednesday 13 September will be the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop, Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Peter Dutton, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Steven Ciobo, and Shadow Minister for Tourism, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development, Anthony Albanese.

Among the industry heavyweights will be Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) Group Greater China President Andrew Wu who, as the head of the world’s largest luxury goods group in the world’s fastest-growing global market, will discuss the latest trends in Australia’s trade relationship with China.

“The countdown is now well and truly on to one of the hottest events on the Australian political calendar, with only a matter of weeks until political leaders, policy makers and the biggest names from the tourism, aviation and transport sectors converge on Canberra for TTF’s flagship event, the Leadership Summit,” TTF Chief Executive Margy Osmond said.

