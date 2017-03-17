Triple win for The Star Event Centre at NSW MEA Awards

For the third consecutive year, The Star Sydney has been announced as the winner of several prestigious awards in the annual Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) NSW Industry Awards held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 15 March 2017.

The Star’s trifecta saw The Star Event Centre, Sydney’s premier events and entertainment venue, take home the titles of Specialty Event Venue and Technical & Creative Production – In-house AV Services, recognising their excellence and best practice in the meetings and events industry across New South Wales.

Along with this result, The Star Event Executive Marife Cruz, was awarded the MEA Young Professional Scholarship – an award that recognises up and coming talent in the industry and provides a pathway to boost outstanding talent toward leadership.

The wins demonstrate the venue’s dedication to delivering memorable and thrilling event experiences that combine world-class catering and service, state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities and professional event expertise. The Star is a key partner and host venue for Australia’s profiled arts and sporting industry events including the ARIA Awards, AACTA Awards, The Dally M Awards, as well as a range of gala dinners, conferences and product launches.

Greg Hawkins, Managing Director at The Star Sydney celebrated the outstanding achievement, commenting on the on-going commitment of the team in winning three highly-sought after industry awards.

“It is an honour to have The Star Event Centre recognised for the third consecutive year by MEA NSW. The awards demonstrate our unwavering dedication to providing Australia’s event industry with flexible and versatile event spaces, world-class audio-visual technology and an expert team of passionate event professionals.

“Since opening in 2013, The Star Event Centre has continually delivered exceptional and customized event experiences. This award is the result of the hard work from our outstanding team who combine expert knowledge, team training and mentoring with first-rate customer service to bring our valued clients’ visions to life, time and time again,” said Mr Hawkins.

“I am exceptionally proud that Marife Cruz has been recognised as an outstanding young professional talent and future leader in the events industry. Marife’s win is testament to The Star’s dedication to training and fostering a team environment that is dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences,” continued Mr Hawkins.

John Autelitano, General Manager Hotels; Jayson Heron, Director of Sales; Scott Bayne, Director of Events; Steve Chezzi, Technical Manager and Marife Cruz, Event Executive accepted the awards on behalf of The Star.

The Star Sydney will compete for the national title in both categories at the MEA National Awards Dinner, where the Event Centre will go in the running to join the prestigious MEA Hall of Fame for Specialty Event Venue.

The MEA National Awards Dinner will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney on Tuesday, 2 May 2017.