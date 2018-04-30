Trippas White Group appointed to manage internal Opera House dining venues

The Sydney Opera House has appointed Trippas White Group to supply food and beverage services to a number of venues within the building from mid-June 2018, following its successful tender application.

The contract includes the Theatre Bars and functions in the Northern Foyers and Southern Foyers of the Concert Hall and Joan Sutherland Theatre, The Lounge (located in the Entry Foyer), the Utzon Room and the Function Centre.

Louise Herron, Sydney Opera House CEO, said: “As we renew the Opera House for future generations, we’re constantly looking for ways to provide our audiences and visitors with services that live up to the excellence of the building and the art on its stages. The expiry of contracts for these venues, combined with the anticipated completion of the new function centre later this year, provided an ideal opportunity to go out to market.

“Trippas White Group presented an impressive proposal for these House venues, with an innovative approach that responded to the wide range of Opera House events, audiences and visitors. We were impressed by their creativity and commitment to ensuring excellence and variety. They will make a strong contribution to the Opera House’s diverse portfolio of public restaurants and bars, which also includes Bennelong, Opera Bar, Opera Kitchen and Portside.”

Trippas White Group has engaged chef, restaurateur and media personality Karen Martini as Ambassador Chef for the House venues, bringing new vision to the Opera House’s dining offerings in good company alongside Bennelong’s Peter Gilmore and Opera Bar’s Matt Moran. Martini will create refreshing new menus that dr

aw upon her French Italian heritage and her love for Australian produce.

Joseph Murray, Trippas White Group Managing Director said: “It is a great honour and privilege to once again partner with the Sydney Opera House on this extraordinary journey of renewal. The House tender presented a unique opportunity for our group to further expand our operational reach across the Opera House, perfectly complementing our Portside and Western Foyers operations. We now look forward with great pride and commitment as we bring the Opera House a timely ‘generational shift’ specifically designed to inject intelligent service models, stylish, practical designs and a food and beverage offering that will truly enrich the visitor experience.”

Trippas White Group will commence trading the Theatre Bars, The Lounge and the Utzon Room in mid-June 2018, with the Function Centre expected to open by early 2019.