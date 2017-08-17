TTF congratulates Bruce Baird on Business Events Sydney appointment

The Tourism and Transport Forum Australia (TTF) has welcomed the appointment of Bruce Baird AM as the new Chairman of Business Events Sydney.

TTF Chief Executive Margy Osmond said Mr Baird’s experience across government, industry and not-for-profit sectors was unparalleled and would be an incredible asset to Business Events Sydney.

“As a former Chair of TTF, as well as NSW Minister, Federal Member of Parliament, Trade Commissioner and Chair of the National Rail Corporation, Bruce is eminently qualified for the role and will be a fantastic addition to Business Events Sydney,” Ms Osmond said.

“I would also like to thank the outgoing Chair, Col Hughes, for his leadership over the past decade.

“During Col’s time as Chair, Business Events Sydney played an extremely important role in establishing Sydney as Australia’s number one business event destination, securing events worth an estimated $1 billion in economic impact for the state of NSW.”

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...