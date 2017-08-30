UFI commits to serving the Asia Pacific and working to benefit the Australasian industry

Kai Hattendorf, CEO and Managing Director of The Global Exhibition Industry (UFI), has reinforced the global body’s commitment to collaborating with its members in the Asia Pacific region, including the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA), for the benefit of the industry in Australasia ahead of his visit to Sydney next month.

Mr Hattendorf said the value of face-to-face meetings was rising and that the global association was focussed on providing support to industry to help promote the Power of Exhibitions.

“UFI’s Asia/Pacific Chapter has grown consistently in recent years, and UFI is committed to serving the whole region with industry information, advocacy, research, and networking and education offers. With EEAA as a very active association member, we look forward to collaborating for the benefit of the industry in Australasia,” Mr Hattendorf said.

“At UFI, we are putting ever more focus on connecting our members, on connecting the industry, and on sharing and discussing the changes and developments that we see internationally in the industry.”

Mr Hattendorf will be in Sydney on 18-19 September with fellow UFI executive, Mark Cochrane, Regional Manager for Asia/Pacific, for a series of talks with government, business and industry.

Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane’s program for the two days will include:

Meetings with government, including at Parliament House

Meetings with business leaders, such as with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI)

Taking part in the EEAA annual Political Insiders Update

Leading a EEAA Young Stars & Leaders Table

Delivering a State of the Industry address (see below for details), and

Site tours of Sydney Olympic Park and International Convention Centre Sydney.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said bringing these global leaders to Sydney was a major coup for Australasia’s exhibition and event industry and she was focused on creating a program that maximised the opportunities from the visit.

“It is an honour to welcome Kai and Mark to Australia. It’s Kai’s first visit since joining UFI and a significant visit from our global peak body and important opportunity for the exhibition industry in Australia,” Ms DiMascio said.

“Over the two days, we have a broad range of activities to leverage their visit.

“We’ve provided great opportunities for the industry, including our Young Stars, to engage with the leaders of the exhibition and event industry and hear their worldviews on the trends, opportunities and challenges that are shaping the future of our sector.

“These global leaders have their finger on the pulse of what’s happening around the world and the factors that are driving changes in our industry. There is no one better placed than Kai and Mark to speak to the state of our industry globally and our region’s place in the world.

“We are also very fortunate to have UFI with us in our discussions with government and the opportunity to expose them to the advocacy work EEAA is undertaking for the sector.”

Mr Hattendorf praised the strength of the EEAA’s advocacy efforts, which had recently won recognition on the global stage – winning the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day 2017 ‘Industry Impact Award’.

“I am pleased to support EEAA’s advocacy activities to promote the value that the exhibition industry brings to local, regional, and national communities. Their approach to target politicians and decision makers all across the political spectrum has ‘moved the needle’, and is quickly becoming a great example for successful advocacy in the exhibition industry,” Mr Hattendorf said.

The business events industry is invited to hear from Kai Hattendorf at a special ‘State of the Industry’ address on Tuesday, 19 September 2017. Event details below.

INDUSTRY RECEPTION AND “STATE OF THE INDUSTRY” ADDRESS BY KAI HATTENDORF

The size of the market combined with the barriers of distance, time and cost have impacted the growth opportunities for Australasia. However, technology and regional geopolitics have disrupted the status quo. Australia is now on the doorstep of the biggest growth region in the world. Hear about these and other factors influencing our industry. At this special industry event, Kai Hattendorf, CEO and MD of UFI, will discuss what opportunities these global trends are creating for our industry and what we need to do to stay competitive.

Following his address, he will be joined by a panel of leaders from the business events sector including Mark Cochrane, Regional Manager for Asia/Pacific, UFI; Penny Lion, Executive General Manager of Events, Tourism Australia and other guests.

Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Time: 6.00pm – 8.30pm

Venue: International Convention Centre Sydney

RSVP: By Monday, 11 September 2017. REGISTER HERE

Cost: $100 per person (Members) I $120 per person (Non-members)

