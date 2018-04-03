Victoria to host the Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference for the first time

Victoria will showcase its thriving Aboriginal tourism industry to the nation when it hosts the Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC) in Lorne later this year.

The Andrews Labor Government welcomed the announcement, with the annual major conference coming to Victoria for the first time in 2018.

“Hosting the Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference is a special opportunity to shine the light on our wonderful Aboriginal tourism experiences, welcome more visitors and bring more business to our region,” said Victorian Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren.

AITC will address key issues that impact Aboriginal tourism and explore opportunities to strengthen and develop more culturally authentic Aboriginal products and experiences.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Entrepreneurship – From little things big things grow’. The program will focus on the employment and training of Aboriginal people in regional and rural communities.

The conference is hosted by the Western Australian Indigenous Tourism Operators Council (WAITOC) and provides an opportunity for Indigenous tourism businesses to network and foster new partnerships within the industry.

“We look forward to delivering the first Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference in Victoria and making it one of the most successful conferences since its inception 18 years ago,” said WAITOC CEO Robert Taylor.

With big numbers of domestic and international delegates expected to attend, Victoria’s diverse offerings in Aboriginal tourism will take the spotlight.

From cultural events and open-air galleries to nature reserves and local tours with traditional owners – visitors to regional Victoria will experience the living history of South Eastern Australia’s first people reaching back more than 60,000 years.

The conference will also showcase the Great Ocean Road and provide a boost to local businesses and hotels, giving delegates the opportunity to explore more of the region during their stay.

The Labor Government is proud to support WAITOC and the AITC and is working to bring more events and conferences to the regions to drive visitation, create jobs and boost local economies.

The Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference will take place in Lorne from 30 October – 2 November 2018.