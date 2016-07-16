What is it like producing 25 awards ceremonies a year?

Steve Loe produced his first awards program over 30 years ago and now his company Precedent Productions produces 25 Local Business Awards programs per year. The awards range across local business areas throughout the Sydney metropolitan area and extend from Woolongong to Newcastle.

ASE caught up with Steve as he prepared for the Northern Beaches awards at the Dee Why RSL club.

Integral to the success of the awards is the technical production provided by Crystal Productions. ASE also spoke to David Thomas who has been providing production services for the awards for 15 years.