White Night returns to Melbourne and Ballarat next year

The Andrews Labor Government is bringing White Night back to Melbourne and back to Ballarat for a second time in 2018.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren announced today that Melbourne’s streets, laneways and gardens will come alive for a sixth straight year, with the city promising to shine brighter than ever before.

Almost 600,000 people took to the streets of Melbourne for this year’s White Night – our largest crowd to date.

Over the last five spectacular years, more than 2.5 million people have filled the city, with Melbourne hotels reporting a surge in bookings and retailers staying open longer – injecting millions of dollars into the economy.

The Labor Government is also taking White Night back to regional Victoria next year, giving Ballarat another opportunity to turn their city into an all-night gallery.

More than 40,000 people flocked to the centre of Ballarat to witness the historic event in March, generating more than $3 million for the local economy.

Around 8,500 people travelled from outside of Ballarat for this year’s event, boosting business for local pubs, hotels, restaurants and bars.

Celebrated producer David Atkins OAM will again lead the charge, working with Victoria’s cultural institutions, independent artists and the best creative minds to deliver both events.

Local artists, performers and organisations can register their interest in participating in White Night Melbourne 2018 from now until midnight Friday 8 September at whitenightmelbourne.com.au. Expressions of Interest for Ballarat open Monday 11 September.

White Night Melbourne will take place on Saturday 17 February 2018, before returning to Ballarat on Saturday 17 March 2018.

