Win for ExpoNet at the EEAA Awards for Excellence

ExpoNet has taken home one of the industry’s highest accolades at the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) Awards for Excellence. The awards were announced at the gala event held at the Melbourne Museum in Carlton and recognised outstanding merit and leadership within the industry.

The event and exhibition supplier won in the Best Supplier Team – Event category for their outstanding achievement in delivering the 23rd World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems in 2016. Phil Wright, Melbourne Branch Manager, the ITS 2016 Account Director accepted ExpoNet’s award on the night.

Shaun Rae, Managing Director, said the win was an outstanding way to end the year and is a credit to all the team at ExpoNet and the strength of their partnership with host body ITS Australia and professional conference organiser, MCI Australia.

Rae said, “ITS was a significant, high impact international congress and exhibition held in 2016 drawing over 11,500 delegates to Melbourne from around the world. The EEAA Award for Excellence is welcome recognition of our team’s dedication and hard work in delivering the project management, design and build for the global association event.”

One of several awards presented at the gala event, the Best Supplier Team – Event category was judged on a number of criteria, including the team’s key achievements; proven strategies used for communication issues management and reporting; staff recognition; degree of difficulty and customer service.