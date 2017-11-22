World Business Awards name MCEC a global Employer of Choice

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) has been named an ‘Employer of Choice’ by the World Business Awards 2017, and is one of only six organisations worldwide to be recognised by the Awards for outstanding achievement in recruitment, engagement and retention practices.

The accolade follows the venue’s accreditation as an Employer of Choice in the Australian Business Awards in August, when it was recognised for demonstrating the accreditation’s core values of business innovation, technological achievement, employee engagement and business sustainability.

MCEC’s Chief Executive, Peter King was delighted to accept the award on behalf of MCEC and believes it is one of the best accolades the business has ever received.

“It is wonderful to be recognised on the world stage as not only a leading employer in the industry but as one of the top employers worldwide. Our people are truly the heart of our business and are wholly responsible for MCEC’s enviable reputation in the business events industry.

“I am extremely proud of our achievement in building a culture that inspires and motivates employees at every level. We have been on this journey for some time now, and it is wonderful to see that the processes we have put in place are empowering our employees to achieve, both at MCEC and in their future endeavours,” Mr King said.

MCEC’s Director of People and Culture, Helen Fairclough celebrated the venue’s recognition by the Awards program, while emphasising the need for continued investment in culture, employee development and retention.

“We are committed to providing an environment where employees can reach their potential and gain access to a wide range of experiences throughout their journey with us, and have put a lot of steps in place to ensure our people have the support they need to develop meaningful careers with MCEC.

“However, we will not rest on our laurels – we are continuing to invest in our employees and have recently launched a range of new initiatives, including a robust leadership framework to help develop leaders at all levels within our business, and a High Potential process which includes a mentoring program to expand our employees’ professional networks,” Ms Fairclough said.

With the venue’s expansion due to open in mid-2018, Mr King said the accolade stands the venue in good stead for future success and will help MCEC continue to attract top talent to the business.

“MCEC is now truly competing on the world stage, and to be recognised at this level cements our venue’s place as Australia’s leading employer in the business events industry.

“This award will help MCEC continue to attract the rising stars of the business event’s industry, and in turn, deliver enormous benefit to the state of Victoria in bringing world-leading business events to Melbourne,” Mr King added.