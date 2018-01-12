World-class Saxton Speakers at AIME

The region’s largest and longest running business events conference, the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), has announced an extraordinary line-up of speakers from Saxton Speakers Bureau for four Up Close and Personal sessions.

Influential Australian personalities will cover important themes in separate sessions, including how the future of Australian businesses will be disrupted by evolving economic ecosystems; from the future of technology to the intergenerational workplace.

Angela Sciacca, Project Manager, AIME, commented on the topics and how they will impact the business events community.

“We are thrilled to be working with Saxton Speakers Bureau whom once again provided extraordinary speakers who are all making waves in industry and society in both Australasia and throughout the world. They’ll be addressing some of the most talked about issues and how they’ll affect not just the way we do business but the way we live in general.

“These speakers have left all manner of audiences in awe and are certain to impress and inspire addressing everything from resilience and artificial intelligence to how technology will change our future.

“Emerging technology is so prominent in every industry and the MICE industry is no exception. Not only does technology disrupt and change how we run events, but it is also now expected – clients want the new, the exciting and innovations that will set their events apart.

“The session topics will educate and generate discussion; attendees will be inspired to think unconventionally and embrace and leverage the industry changes,” said Ms Sciacca.

The Up Close and Personal Program is a series of intimate sessions with world leading authorities, designed to offer the personal experience of the presenters and an understanding of cutting edge industry topics. It’s a must attend for anyone wanting a unique experience and to add to their knowledge bank in so many areas.

Full Up Close and Personal Program

Session 1: Man vs Machine… Are robots challenging humans? | Tuesday 20 February | 10:40am

As our world becomes more automated, are robots really set to define the future? Can they really take over from humans without human qualities such as intuition and emotion?

Casey Hyun, has vast global business experience enabling him to diagnose and forecast cultural and future trends

has vast global business experience enabling him to diagnose and forecast cultural and future trends Bill Bennett, is a writer, producer and director of documentaries and specialist on the human attribute of intuition

is a writer, producer and director of documentaries and specialist on the human attribute of intuition Dr. Jordan Nguyen, acclaimed thought leader on the intersection between technology and humanity

acclaimed thought leader on the intersection between technology and humanity Moderator, Dr Jenine Beekhuyzen, provides insight into the disruptive nature of technology

Session 2: Get with it… How Gen Y (the Millennials) and Gen Z will affect and change the workplace | Tuesday 20 February | 2:40pm

How do we best utilise the skills of each generation to maximise business and social success? By 2020 Gen Y, also known as Millennials, will make up 35 per cent of the global workforce, while Gen Z will make up 24 per cent. With more than half of the working population under the age of 38, how will this change your business and how can you attract and retain them, not just as employees, but as clients?

Stephen Scheeler, is a seasoned business leader who knows the importance of digital transformation in a mobile age and former Managing Director of Facebook ANZ, the first Fortune 500 company to be founded and led by a Millennial

is a seasoned business leader who knows the importance of digital transformation in a mobile age and former Managing Director of Facebook ANZ, the first Fortune 500 company to be founded and led by a Millennial Claire Madden, is on the pulse of emerging social trends as a social researcher, sharing her expertise on what we can expect from Gen Z, and Founder of Hello Clarity, a communications agency

is on the pulse of emerging social trends as a social researcher, sharing her expertise on what we can expect from Gen Z, and Founder of Hello Clarity, a communications agency Fin Kelly, leads a passionate and value based life as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of award-winning Gen Y community, Wealth Enhancers, and the recently launched entrepreneurial community, WE LOVE NUMBERS

leads a passionate and value based life as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of award-winning Gen Y community, Wealth Enhancers, and the recently launched entrepreneurial community, WE LOVE NUMBERS Moderator, Holly Ransom, youth leader and millennial expert, specialises in the high performance of intergenerational workforces

Session 3: The Future… What’s happening and how will it change our world? | Wednesday 21 February | 10:40am

In an ever-evolving world, what are the next big ideas that will change life as we know it? From Artificial Intelligence (AI) to disruptive technology and even self-driving cars; the way humans interact with and trust technology will have an enormous impact on our everyday lives, and how we do business.

Matthew Michalewicz, is the CEO of Complexica, a provider of Artificial Intelligence software that helps large organisations increase revenue, margin, and customer engagement through automated analytics

is the CEO of Complexica, a provider of Artificial Intelligence software that helps large organisations increase revenue, margin, and customer engagement through automated analytics Clare Payne, is a leading social commentator on ethics in society, how our societal structure is changing and author of ‘A Matter of Trust – The Practice of Ethics in Finance’ and ‘One – Valuing the Single Life’ to be launched in 2018

is a leading social commentator on ethics in society, how our societal structure is changing and author of ‘A Matter of Trust – The Practice of Ethics in Finance’ and ‘One – Valuing the Single Life’ to be launched in 2018 Dr. Hugh Bradlow, is President of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, he is a thought leader in telecommunications and has spent his career as a ‘forward scout’

is President of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, he is a thought leader in telecommunications and has spent his career as a ‘forward scout’ Moderator, Alan Kohler, is one of Australia’s most respected financial commentators and journalists, owner, editor and publisher of The Constant Investor and specialist futurist in his own right

Session 4: Resilience and acceptance… Two powerful life-changing tools | Wednesday 21 February | 2:40pm

When life deals us challenging scenarios, we have two choices; let them define us, or use them as a springboard for something greater.

Nasir Sobhani, known globally as ‘The Streets Barber’, has made a huge impact with the simple gesture of giving the homeless a free haircut to help them feel clean, empowered and understood

known globally as ‘The Streets Barber’, has made a huge impact with the simple gesture of giving the homeless a free haircut to help them feel clean, empowered and understood Jules Allen, decided not to dwell on her abusive past and instead use it as a springboard for change. An award-winning youth advocate and standout TEDx presenter, she was a contestant on MasterChef Australia and is now the face of charities Adopt Change and Foster Care Australia

decided not to dwell on her abusive past and instead use it as a springboard for change. An award-winning youth advocate and standout TEDx presenter, she was a contestant on MasterChef Australia and is now the face of charities Adopt Change and Foster Care Australia Sam Bloom, who despite the challenges life dealt her, made headlines globally for her unique friendship with a magpie named Penguin

who despite the challenges life dealt her, made headlines globally for her unique friendship with a magpie named Penguin Moderator Richard Morecroft, Australian broadcasting legend who is also widely known for his work in education, conservation and the visual arts

AIME will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 20-21 February 2018. Registrations for Up Close and Personal sessions opening soon.

