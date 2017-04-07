World’s Best celebrations in Melbourne

Victoria’s culinary industry is in the global spotlight this week as the state welcomes 200 of the world’s top food media and influencers and 92 international chefs as part of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Seventy-four international media outlets are represented, from 40 different countries including 16 high profile digital influencers.

As well as attending The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards and Melbourne Food and Wine Festival key events around the city, 102 guests will take part in 35 bespoke foodie adventures around regional Victoria, dining at more than 20 restaurants, and staying at 15 or more hotels.

“The world’s culinary elite has arrived in Melbourne this week and with them an invaluable opportunity to share our stories through our talented chefs, our world-class restaurants, and our unique regional settings,” said Peter Bingeman, Chief Executive Officer, Visit Victoria.

Top Victorian chefs have been drawn upon to showcase Melbourne and Victoria’s culinary expertise including Ben Shewry (Attica), Dan Hunter (Brae), Adam de Sylva (Coda, Tonka), Frank Camorra (Movida), Shaun Quade (Lume), Scott Picket (QVM), Morgan McGlone (Belle’s Hot Chicken), Thi Lee (Anchovy), Aaron Turner (Igni), Alla Wolf-Tasker (Lake House), Matt Stone (Oakridge), Robin Wickens (Royal Mail Hotel), Ryan Sessions (Fen), Stuart Deller (Port Philip Estate) and more.

Victorian produce including internationally ready wine, dairy, meat, grains and fresh produce will be showcased through the events and regional itineraries.

“The industry does not under-estimate the honour and opportunity presented by these culinary greats being in Victoria,” said Peter Bingeman.

Hundreds of Melbourne food lovers are invited to share the excitement of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards on 5 April from 6pm at the world’s first public screening of the prestigious event at Federation Square, and as the official countdown takes places at the Royal Exhibition Buildings in Carlton Gardens, spectacular food and drink inspired projections will also light up Hamer Hall.

Also, renowned Melbourne street artist, Heesco, has painted life-like portraits of five leading chefs – Ben Shewry (Attica), Joan Roca (El Celler de Can Roca), Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana), Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park) and Heston Blumenthal (Dinner by Heston) on one of Melbourne’s iconic laneways, known as Chin Chin Lane.

“This is Melbourne showing its creative side. With our free The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards live-streaming event at Federation Square, the street art portraits, and our projections showcasing Victoria’s fresh produce – everyone is invited to join in the celebrations,” said Peter Bingeman.