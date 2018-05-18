World’s greatest minds bloom at Royal ICC

Olympian turned tech company founder Jeremy Bloom is among the most influential minds in the world, who are gathering at the Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) from today for Queensland’s largest ever innovation festival.

Myriad Festival will see leading investors and innovators collaborate with around 1,900 budding entrepreneurs over the next two days, on topics including the future of health, money and culture. Many of the experts, including Jeremy, have flown to Brisbane directly from Silicon Valley – the technology hub of the United States.

Jeremy created tech company Integrate which has raised more than US$42 million in a venture capital and was named Best New Company at the American Business Awards in New York. The 36 year old, who is one of Myriad’s main drawcard speakers, is also the only athlete in history to both ski in the Winter Olympics and be drafted into the NFL.

More than 100 speakers will take to the stage at Myriad, with other big names including Barack Obama’s former tech co-chair Tony Conrad and former CIA officer Yael Eisenstat who was named on Forbes’ 2017 list ‘40 Women to Watch Over 40.’

Brisbane Showgrounds General Manager of Venue Sales and Marketing Jago Coyle said this was the first time the event had been held at the Royal ICC.

“We’re thrilled to host such a high profile international event which actively looks to make a better future for Queensland, by attracting the world’s greatest thought leaders to Brisbane to potentially invest in local businesses and start-ups,” he said.

“We welcome the local and international investors and entrepreneurs attending the event to our world-class venue, including those from Silicon Valley.”