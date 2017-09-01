World’s leading eye specialists set their sights on Melbourne

Melbourne’s business events sector is starting the new financial year on a high, with Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) securing the largest ever conference for the state.

Melbourne, Australia has been chosen as the host city for the World Ophthalmology Congress® 2022 (WOC2022) of the International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO). This biennial congress will convene at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from 25 – 28 February 2022 and is forecast to be the largest conference ever secured for Victoria, attracting over 14,000 delegates from across the globe and generating more than $85 million in economic contribution for Victoria.

Secured by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO), with vital support from MCB, WOC2022 offers world-leading experts, healthcare specialists and practice managers in the field of ophthalmology the opportunity to meet in Melbourne to discuss new trends, products and developments in ophthalmology and eye health.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer of MCB, which facilitated the bid process, said that Melbourne’s success to deliver this winning bid proposition is the result of MCB’s highly effective ‘Team Melbourne’ approach.

“Unique to our bid process is the collaborative, unified approach between the Bureau, Victorian State Government, City of Melbourne, Tourism Australia, MCEC, local host RANZCO and industry partners to collectively meet the ICO’s global objectives for the congress,“ said Ms Bolinger.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren said the event is a coup for Melbourne.

“Melbourne provides an international platform to showcase Victoria’s expertise and research in the field of ophthalmology. In addition, our city can provide delegates with an outstanding conferencing experience complete with world-class facilities, attractions, wining and dining.

“Conferences of this calibre put Melbourne and Victoria on the world stage and boost our economy. Business events are the highest yielding sector of the visitor economy – delivering $9.98 billion and 65,000 jobs annually,” Minister Eren said.

Lord Mayor, Robert Doyle, said “as Australia’s knowledge capital, Melbourne is proud to have this opportunity to showcase its innovation in medical and research facilities and expertise, especially in the field of ophthalmology.

“At the City of Melbourne we are proud to work with a strong collaboration to deliver future benefit for our economy. We work hard now to deliver for the future: 2022, a five-year horizon. This is the biggest medical professional conference Australia has attracted since AIDS 2014,” said Cr Doyle.

ICO President, Prof. Hugh Taylor said “the WOCs have outstanding scientific and social programs and the World Ophthalmology Congress 2022 (WOC2022) in Melbourne will be even better.

“Along with world-leading convention facilities, the weather and dining will be superb and there are many exciting things to do in Melbourne and surrounds. It’s definitely an event not to miss,” said Prof. Taylor.

“Hosting WOC2022 gives us the opportunity to showcase the excellent work that is being done here in Australia and New Zealand and across the Asia Pacific region in the field of ophthalmology. We are also excited to be setting up a legacy project which will give eye health professionals from developing countries the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and skills alongside other WOC delegates,” said RANZCO President Associate Professor Mark Daniell.

MCEC Chief Executive, Peter King, said “it is always a privilege to showcase the outstanding facilities and expertise of MCEC to the world, while providing a stimulating environment in which delegates can share ideas and be inspired.”

The WOC, first held in 1857, is the longest continuous international medical meeting.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...