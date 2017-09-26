Zadro achieves global recognition

Felicity Zadro, Managing Director of Sydney-based communications agency Zadro, has been honoured with two global awards in Corporate Vision Magazine’s Businesswomen Awards 2017.

Felicity was awarded Communications Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 – New South Wales and Best Women-Run Communication & PR Agency 2017.

Zadro specialises in integrated communications across PR, digital, creative design and wider marketing activities. The Corporate Vision Awards are dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements in innovation and performance in each sector around the business world.

After celebrating a milestone of 10 years in business in June, Felicity commented on winning the prestigious awards.

“It is heartening to be recognised for the work we do every day for our clients and industries in which we work.

“For ten years now, our definition of success has been to achieve great things for our clients – not once, not twice, but always. And the team work extremely hard to achieve this high standard.

“We are grateful for the accolades, especially as we are in such good company with others around the world,” said Ms Zadro.

