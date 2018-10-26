For a third year running the PCO Association is supporting the efforts of students studying events to develop their practical skills at the annual PCOA Conference.

This year capable students from Holmesglen Institute have embraced the opportunity to work for three days at the 11th Annual PCOA Conference and Exhibition, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 9 – 11 December 2018.

PCO Association president, Barry Neame said, “All the volunteers will have the opportunity to achieve a certificate for their achievements as Program/Speaker Assistants, Registration Desk Assistants, Ushers and Exhibition Assistants.

“Overall, we are responsible for sharing our knowledge and providing volunteering opportunities to this wonderful up and coming generation of enthusiastic event managers,” he added.

