A fundraising record for the Emerald Ball as it vies for an 2018 Event Award

A key fundraiser for paediatric rehabilitation has been recognised amongst the Finalists of this year’s Australian Event Awards.

The Emerald Ball raises much-needed funds for Kids Rehab at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Australia’s largest paediatric rehabilitation centre.

Now in its 19th year, funds raised by the event enables the hospital to provide vital treatments, research, specialist staff and equipment that would otherwise be unavailable through government funding.

From humble beginnings, the invite-only event has raised over $8 million to date, attracting 1000+ guests each year and selling-out months in advance.

The 2018 event was held at the International Convention Centre Sydney, where guests were treated to a night of superb entertainment including performances from rock legend Jimmy Barnes, ARIA award-winner Kasey Chambers, multi-talented David Campbell and comedian Darren Carr – all of whom donated their time for free.

“The Emerald Ball’s successful format has been honed and crafted over its 19 year history,” said Tess Assaad, Event Manager for Kids Rehab.

“We have a guest return rate of 95%, and a major sponsor return rate of 100% meaning that tickets sell out soon after they go on sale.

“The event has gone from raising $50,000 per year for Kids Rehab at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead to over $1 million last year.

“I believe the success of the event is due to the incremental and continuous improvements that we make to the format each year.

“We need to don’t reinvent the wheel because the formula works really well!

“People love the event but we keep it fresh by adding exciting new talent, prizes and fundraising mechanisms every year,” she said.

She says organisers do an in-depth audit of all processes and systems every year post-event to better streamline the event for all stakeholders.

“Every element of the Ball is thoroughly scrutinised by our team to see where improvements can be made.”

“We listen carefully to feedback from all our stakeholders and really rely on our wonderful event partners to help us build on and improve the offering each year.

“Our partners are trusted sources of knowledge when it comes to new trends, technology and creativity so the Emerald Ball is a collaboration in the truest sense of the word.

“To my mind, this collaboration, constant evaluation and willingness to take on-board feedback and implement change, is the true source of its success,” said Assaad.

The event raised a record $1,005,426.00 making it the most successful Emerald Ball ever and the most profitable fund-raising event for The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.

The funds raised will help to facilitate both treatment programs and research for children who have severe disabilities such as acquired brain injuries, cerebral palsy, limb loss, spinal cord injuries or diseases, spina bifida and complex musculoskeletal disorders.

