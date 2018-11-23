AACB to collaborate with global brand STR

AACB has signed a mutually-beneficial market intelligence partnership with global accommodation insights experts STR.

As part of this arrangement, STR will produce case studies and reports highlighting the impact of business events on the accommodation sector for the destination, and AACB will provide data to help refine those insights.

“This partnership presents great value to AACB members, giving them exclusive access to specialist destination reports,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the AACB, Andrew Hiebl.

“This partnership also supports our advocacy work. AACB will be able to build on our evidence base demonstrating the impacts of business events, which in turn helps us craft meaningful stories to strengthen the community connection to business events.”

With more than 30 years’ experience, STR have developed a range of benchmarking performance solutions including the Australian Accommodation Monitor, establishing market trend transparency and attracting investment capital to the sector.

STR’s Regional Manager – Pacific, Matthew Burke, said that the data STR provides enables destinations to deliver market commentary and draw global and regional comparisons on the direct accommodation impact business events have, creating deeper market insights for all within the industry.

“AACB have been proven leaders in business events forecasting, as demonstrated by their International Business Events Forward Calendar, and more recently, their Domestic Forward Calendar too,” Mr Burke said.

STR joins Qantas and TFE Hotel Group as a premium AACB market intelligence partner.

