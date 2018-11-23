AIME’s meeting preferences open for 2019

Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) has announced the launch of its meetings software for the 2019 event, which will carefully match 32 guaranteed pre-scheduled appointments (PSAs) between buyers and exhibitors.

With meeting preferences opening earlier than ever before, the bespoke algorithm, designed for AIME in partnership with Centium Software, matches the preferences of buyers with the services and capabilities of exhibitors through the EventsAir portal.

Once buyers registrations are reference checked and approved, they are able to begin their preference selection , which includes a range of criteria questions spanning preferred destinations, capacity, product strengths, buyer types and budgets – all of which will then be used to match the most relevant and mutually beneficial meetings with AIME exhibitors.

“It’s common knowledge in the business events industry that PSAs are usually voluntary and can be either under-organised or not organised at all,” said Talk2 Media & Events CEO, Matt Pearce.

“We undertook a thorough exploration of events software to find a technology partner who would carefully match buyers with exhibitors, creating more business for both parties.”

Approved hosted buyers and confirmed exhibitors will be given the opportunity to pre-connect via the buyer zone portal, which opens in mid-January, or through the AIME app which will be available for download in January. Both parties can then begin the exchange of relevant business information to ensure the most effective use of time at the event.

Each hosted buyer and exhibitor can expect to have 60 percent of their diary carefully filled with the first round of scheduled matching; 40% of the diary will then be opened up to pre-registered trade buyers and media – with all diary holders free to organise appointments with AIME attendees they are specifically interested in meeting.

Technology will also extend into how appointments roll out on event day, taking into consideration the show’s floor plan and preempting travel time between each meeting.

“Previously, delegates had expressed that there often wasn’t enough time to walk to your next scheduled meeting, contributing to missed opportunities. This new meetings software ensures that they will be rescheduled automatically, creating a more seamless event experience,” said Pearce.

AIME’s partnership with Centium Software is one of many new elements that are part of its refreshed event strategy, promising more measurable return on investment for both exhibitors and buyers.

AIME is the first business event to kick off 2019 proceedings globally and will run 18–20 February.

