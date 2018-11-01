Anna Hayward receives CINZ Outstanding Contributor Award 2018

Anna Hayward, Auckland’s Convention Bureau Manager has received the 2018 Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Outstanding Contributor Award.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan presented Anna with the award at the business events industry’s 42nd annual conference on Thursday this week.

Anna has been managing the Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB), part of the Destination division of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) for the past 11 years and played a key role in establishing the convention bureau activities for Auckland.

“Anna is passionate about ensuring Auckland is positioned as a truly international city when conference organisers are considering their options. Her wealth of experience has ensured that business event planners create unforgettable legacy events in Auckland. She has made a major contribution to putting New Zealand on the world map as a serious business events destination,” Sue Sullivan says.

Anna has also been a significant contributor to the industry through her activities as a Board member of the New Zealand Chapter of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), and Chair of the New Zealand Convention Bureaux (NZCB).

Over the years, Anna has driven a substantial increase in growth and market share for Auckland. Since managing the bureau, she has led the team in conjunction with ACB members and industry partners to secure in excess of $200m worth of business events into Auckland, launched the Auckland Advocate Alliance programme (the first Business Events Ambassador Programme of its kind in New Zealand) and formed the Auckland International Business Events Advisory Group (AIBEAG), a group of world-leading experts to support ACB in providing strategic guidance and leadership.

The annual CINZ Outstanding Achievement Award honours an industry person who has shown real commitment over many years to the sector, both domestically and internationally. The recipient is recognised for working collaboratively, having a strong voice, taking a holistic approach and most importantly, delivering results.

The CINZ Outstanding Contributor Award is sponsored by industry mentor, David Hall and Jane Hunter of Hunter’s Wines, who gifts a case of award-winning wine to the recipient.

