Applications open for PCB’s 2019 Aspire Program

With two new awards in the mix for 2019, Perth Convention Bureau‘s (PCB) Aspire Program will assist a range of Western Australians’ personal and professional development through attendance at relevant international conferences.

Funding covers travel, accommodation and registration expenses of recipients to the maximum value of the award.

The awards and scholarships are awarded to individuals involved with not-for-profit associations and academia as well as researchers and professionals across a variety of industry sectors.

The Aspire Program is open to academics at four Western Australian universities, along with individuals involved with not-for-profit associations, who are eligible to apply for the City of Perth Convention Scholarship, the Giving West Conference Scholarship and the City of Mandurah Convention Scholarship. In addition, the Telethon Kids Institute Aspire Conference Award is open to staff at the Telethon Kids Institute and the Australian Institute of Management WA (AIM WA) Aspire Conference Scholarship is open to Professional Members of AIM WA.

The two new awards on offer are The Defence West Aspire Conference Scholarship, open to individuals from WA-based defence industry companies and organisations, and the City of Fremantle Aspire Convention Scholarship which is open to individuals from both academia and the not-for-profit sector in the City of Fremantle.

PCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Beeson, said the Aspire Program is a highly successful initiative of PCB which supports the aims of Western Australian academics and professionals.

“Through the Aspire Program we’re delighted to be able to assist the professional development of our academic institutions, not-for-profit and key industry communities.

“The program allows the recruitment of potential Western Australian ‘local conveners’ who, with our support, may choose to pursue and secure the conferences of interest to their areas of expertise.”

The application deadline for all awards and scholarships is 29 March 2019, with the exception of the Telethon Kids Institute Aspire Conference Award which closes 3 May 2019.

Selection criteria is available here.

