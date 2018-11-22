Arinex to exhibit at IBTM World

Arinex will be sharing some of the South Pacific’s most exciting new offers for incentives and group programs when it exhibits at IBTM World.

Tania Rauhihi, Manager of Incentives and Special Events at Arinex, will be speaking with clients about creating unique social experiences that take in the best of Australia, New Zealand or Fiji.

It comes ahead of some ground-breaking venue openings for the region – Australia’s long-awaited InterContinental Hayman Island Resort is scheduled to open in July 2019 while New Zealand will welcome two iconic brands for the first time – a Ritz-Carlton and Park Hyatt, both in Auckland.

“The opening of Hayman Island by InterContinental – located in the unspoiled Whitsunday Islands and offering exclusive access to the iconic Heart Reef – will provide another option when it comes to building an incredible program in Australia,” Tania said.

“Meanwhile, Auckland will receive a new level of luxury with the arrival of Park Hyatt Auckland, expected to open late this year, as well as the Ritz-Carlton Auckland which is scheduled for 2019.

“I look forward to giving clients a sneak peak of these exciting new properties at IBTM World and talking to them about ways to build them into unique, tailored experiences for their group. It is an exciting time to be designing programs in our region and we can’t wait to help create those memorable experiences.”

Arinex will be the only events management company to exhibit as part of the Tourism Australia booth.

