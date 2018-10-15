Australian Transplant Games highlights organ and tissue donation

Mantra on View Hotel in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast played host to the official Games Administration Hub for the 16th Australian Transplant Games held 30 September – 6 October and kicked off the event with a welcome cocktail function for more than 200 attendees.

Playing an important role in creating awareness for organ and tissue donation, the number of participants continues to rise with each iteration of the biennial Games, with 150 participants at the inaugural event in 1988 and over 600 participants at the Australian Transplant Games in 2018.

Office and Project Manager for Transplant Australia, Julie Edwards is a passionate advocate for organ donation.

Transplant recipients use the Transplant Games to promote proof of the success of transplantation and encourage all Australians to discuss organ and tissue donation with their families.

Like this: Like Loading...