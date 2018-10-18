Australia’s strengths on show at IMEX America

Australia’s strengths as an incentive and association destination was on show this week at the Business Events Australia stand at IMEX America, one of the world’s key exhibitions for international business events planners and decision makers.

Tourism Australia’s specialist unit, Business Events Australia, will also be promoting its new Business Events Bid Fund Program (BFP), at the trade show. The BFP offers financial support at the critical bidding stage for international business events and has already helped secure six events for Australia since launching 1 July 2018.

“With Australia’s track record in business events delivery coupled with our winning combination of unique natural landscapes and friendly welcoming people we are already on the radar as an ideal business events destination,” said Tourism Australia Managing Director John O’Sullivan.

“The BFP will provide even more reasons to choose Australia and enable business event decision makers to discover first-hand how the combination of the destination’s unique attributes delivers exceptional business outcomes.”

Joining Business Events Australia on the Australia stand are 33 partners, who met influential buyers responsible for organising corporate meetings, incentive travel programs and association events. Partners on the Australia stand in 2017 indicated over 70 leads for new business, demonstrating the value of exhibiting at the event.

“IMEX America is consistently successful in generating leads for the Australian business events industry and that’s why Tourism Australia has been a long-term exhibitor at the event,” O’Sullivan said.

Partners on the Australia stand include convention bureaux, convention centres, accommodation and service providers.

Business Events Australia is also launching the latest edition of ‘Australia Innovates’ at IMEX America. The bi-annual magazine is created specifically for the association sector and features some of Australia’s brightest people excelling in key knowledge sectors including science, business and design innovation.

