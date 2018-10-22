AVPartners launches ultra-wide LED screen at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach

Audiovisual company AVPartners has installed a permanent 10.5m LED screen in the ballroom of the Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach.

The state-of-the-art ultra-wide screen is over three times larger than a traditional projection screen and displays high resolution imagery, and 4K video accompanied by crystal clear sound.

The only permanent screen of its type in event spaces in the region, the LED screen offers Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach customers a very impressive, cost effective way to enhance their events at the venue.

To complement the technology, Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach has undergone a soft refurbishment.

AVPartners’ Partner at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, Mitch Tucker, said, “The brand new ultra-wide LED screen opens up endless opportunities for us to create spectacular event experiences for our clients. The technology represents the future of corporate events, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer it at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach.”

Director of Sales and Marketing at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, Christian Wachter, said, “AVPartners has truly gone above and beyond to add value to our venue and clients. The new technology further bolsters Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach’s reputation as a premier luxury Queensland venue.”

