AVPartners promotes Mark Gurd to Partner at the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort

Audiovisual company AVPartners has appointed Mark Gurd as Partner at the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort.

Mark previously served as a Sales Associate for AVPartners Novotel Twin Waters Resort. He now brings with him 10 years’ experience as an audio technician with commercial radio and live events.

The role will involve Mark leading the AVPartners team at Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort to deliver world-class audiovisual services, working with both clients and the venue to communicate big ideas and create memorable event experiences.

Mark’s passion for the audiovisual industry started at a young age. His Year 7 Yearbook even states ‘Future Occupation: Sound Technician’. He excels in creating solutions and genuinely connecting with clients, while guiding them through the technical jargon to help them feel comfortable.

Regarding his new appointment, Mark said, “The Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort is a wonderful venue, in an amazing location. The sky is the limit on what we can achieve, and I can’t wait to deliver some truly impressive events. To now be welcomed as Partner at the venue is a very proud moment in my career.”

The promotion recognises the commitment that AVPartners has to promoting from within and rewarding hardworking and creative talent.

AVPartners provides AV support for conferences and events at the location and professional technical assistance for delegates.

