Business Events Australia launches magazine to capture New Zealand incentives

Tourism Australia’s specialist unit, Business Events Australia has created a bespoke print magazine to provide New Zealand incentive event planners with the latest news and ideas for their next Australian incentive program.

“We work closely with New Zealand incentive planners and we understand their needs. ‘Australia Next’ is designed with them in mind, and we’ve ensured the magazine contains relevant information as well as inspiration for their next incentive event,” said Penny Lion, Executive General Manager Events at Tourism Australia.

Highlights of the inaugural issue include the ‘Insider Files’, providing planners with details of suppliers who can help bring their event to life. The ‘Elevator Pitch’ section showcases an itinerary for a three-day incentive program on the Sunshine Coast, and the magazine also includes details of Australia’s latest restaurant and hotel openings from the perspective of their business events offering.

“New Zealand is a mature incentive market for Australia, and planners feel they know us well,” said Lion.

“But with new experiences, suppliers, venues, hotels, and restaurants cropping up all the time, Australia is constantly evolving its offering. So we’ve created ‘Australia Next’ to bring up to the minute information to time-poor New Zealand planners, including insider tips, practical tools and useful contacts,” said Ms Lion.

The launch edition of ‘Australia Next’ has already been distributed directly to New Zealand planners and will also be available from the Australia precinct at New Zealand’s biggest business events trade show, PAICE.

The Australian business events industry is encouraged to share their latest product offering with Business Events Australia for the next edition of ‘Australia Next’ by sending updates to [email protected].

