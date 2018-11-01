Business events inundate Melbourne during October

Victoria’s visitor economy received a significant boost last month thanks to the long-term vision of Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) in collaboration with the Victorian State Government.

During October, business events held in Melbourne generated over $23.8 million in economic contribution to the state, thanks to nine international conferences taking place across the city during the month.

The business events attracted over 5,000 delegates from across the globe and generated over 11,200 room nights, and include:

International Society for Hip Arthroscopy Annual Scientific Meeting 2018

Congress of the International Federation for Structural Concrete

World Congress of Colleges and Polytechnics

Melbourne International Joint Breast Congress

World Urban Parks Congress

Inaugural New Silk Roads World Forum

International Conference on Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies

ACM SIGCHI Annual Symposium on Computer-Human Interaction in Play

Intersekt Conference 2018

The conferences took place in venues across the city, including the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), Melbourne Cricket Ground, Monash University, Federation Square and Atlantic Group.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer of MCB said “conference organisers choose Melbourne because it has Australia’s highest concentration of conference facilities located in the city centre and is the nation’s knowledge capital.

“The diversity and world-class standard of Melbourne’s business events infrastructure enables us to tailor our bid proposal to ensure we are meeting the unique requirements of each conference.”

The arrival of nine conference groups during October was the result of meticulous planning by MCB to ensure the city is filled with business events in the traditionally quiet shoulder and off seasons.

“The competition to attract these valuable international conferences from other states in Australia and countries across the globe is fierce, so it is essential that MCB takes a strategic approach to win these bids,” Bolinger said.

Like this: Like Loading...