Cairns Convention Centre lands French Executive Chef

The Cairns Convention Centre has announced the appointment of Benjamin Boudaud has as Executive Chef.

Benjamin has an extensive background in Australia and Europe working in various hospitality models including fine dining restaurants and vineyards. He commenced in the hospitality industry in the south of France at just 14 years old, building his education and career before working at the Michelin starred Le Senechal de Michel Truchon in Sauveterre de Rouergue.

Benjamin arrived in Australia in 2011 and spent five years with the Atlantic Group in Melbourne honing his skills and creativity with world renowned Chef Donovan Cooke.

In a return to his French roots, he joined Donovan Cooke and Alex Law at their new restaurant Ryne in North Fitzroy before the Cairns Convention Centre lured him to Tropical North Queensland.

Ross Steele, General Manager, Cairns Convention Centre said, “We are delighted to attract a high calibre young chef with Benjamin Boudaud’s diverse experience. He will provide a balance of contemporary flair and technical excellence as the Centre’s new Executive Chef, leading our awarding winning team.”

Chef Boudaud said, “I was attracted to the position by the high culinary standards expected at the Cairns Convention Centre and the ease of access to an outstanding array of premium, fresh local produce grown in the pristine environment of Tropical North Queensland.”

Boudaud has already commenced his role cooking up a storm in Cairns.

