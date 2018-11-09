Cancer specialists book appointment in Brisbane

Brisbane is set to host some of the world’s best specialty surgeons, respiratory researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals after securing the 15th International Conference of the International Mesothelioma Interest Group (iMig).

iMig will take place from 25-28 March 2020 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC), putting Brisbane at the centre of ground-breaking efforts to understand, cure and prevent mesothelioma – a tumour of the tissue lining the lungs, stomach, heart and other organs.

Brisbane’s economic development board Brisbane Marketing partnered with Tourism and Events Queensland and BCEC on the successful bid for the conference, which is expected to generate $1.2 million for the city’s economy.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said more than 500 delegates were expected at the conference, which will stimulate ideas and establish collaborations between Brisbane and a global network of research experts.

“Conventions and business events are important for Brisbane, generating more than $257 million per annum for the local economy, while also boosting local tourism, trade and investment opportunities,” Cr Quirk said.

“Events such as iMig contribute to Brisbane’s knowledge economy and reinforce the city’s reputation as a global hub for world-class research development and specialised health service offerings.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the iMig conference would bring influential surgeons, respiratory researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals from around the world to Brisbane in 2020.

“This event is a great opportunity for Queensland to showcase its world-class business events facilities and to be part of a ground-breaking medical research conference,” Ms Jones said.

“Business events drive visitation to Queensland and are an important part of our $25 billion tourism industry.”

BCEC general manager Bob O’Keeffe said mesothelioma was a strategic health issue with Australia recording among the highest rates of the disease in the world.

“Hosting this conference puts the spotlight on the critical groundbreaking research happening right here in Brisbane,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“The Centre was honored to work and support the bid to secure this conference for Australia and Brisbane and we look forward to hosting the world’s leading researchers and health professionals working with this very aggressive and rare cancer that affects so many Australians.”

PA Research Foundation Professor Ken O’Byrne said bringing iMig to Brisbane would help facilitate the foundation’s research to develop better diagnoses, treatments and preventions for Australia’s biggest health challenges.

“The delegates of iMig are committed to reducing human suffering and enhancing quality of life, and we are proud to have supported the bid to bring the conference to Brisbane, which is home to groundbreaking research to overcome some of the most challenging health problems facing the world,” Mr O’Byrne said.

“We hope by fostering communication between delegates at iMig, we can progress this vital work.”

