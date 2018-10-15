CINZ conference to host Eat My Lunch with Lisa King

Award-winning social entrepreneur Lisa King, founder of Eat My Lunch, is bringing her dynamic social enterprise story to the Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) annual conference this month.

Sponsored by Celebrity Speakers, Lisa will be a keynote speaker presenting a TED-style talk on the first day of the CINZ 2018 Conference, Wednesday 31 October. Straight afterwards attendees will enjoy lunch provided by Eat My Lunch, served at Cordis Auckland.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says Lisa is on a mission to ensure no child goes to school hungry, starting in our own backyard. “For every one of the 200 lunches eaten at the conference, Eat My Lunch will give a lunch to a Kiwi kid in need.”

“In just three years, Eat My Lunch has gone from a small business to making over 1,000,000 lunches, with more than 2,700 made and delivered daily for 91 schools in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.”

Staff from the CINZ 2018 conference venue, Cordis Auckland have been volunteering to support Eat My Lunch for three consecutive years, donating hundreds of hours. One of the hotel’s housekeeping supervisors is a regular and has been volunteering every week, representing the hotel.

Lisa launched Eat My Lunch in 2015 with the belief that clever business solutions can solve big social issues. After 15 years marketing some of the country’s biggest food brands, she decided to put her commercial acumen towards doing something that would make a positive impact in the community. As a mother of young children, she could not understand why in a country like New Zealand, thousands go to school every day without lunch. She was named a New Zealand Woman of Influence in 2016 for Business and in 2017 for Community.

Breaking New Ground is the theme for the CINZ Conference 2018. More than 140 CINZ members including owners and managers of key venues, catering companies, accommodation providers, activity operators and regional convention bureaux will meet on October 31 and November 1 at the Cordis Auckland.

