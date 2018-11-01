CINZ elects new board members

Four new members have been elected and two re-elected to the Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) board following its annual general meeting in Auckland on Thursday, 1 November.

Prue Daly from NZ International Convention Centre and Simon Thompson from Te Pae (Platinum category), Amanda Graham from Hamilton & Waikato Tourism (Gold category), and Kiri Atkinson-Crean from Te Puia (Silver category) have joined the board this month.

Tracey Thomas, Conference Innovators and Jake Downing, Weta Workshop were re-elected.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the CINZ Board for the 2018-2019 year represents the diverse range of talent and skills within New Zealand’s business events sector.

“Our board members cover a thriving sector including regional tourism organisations, convention bureaux, venues, hotels, professional conference organisers and privately owned businesses,” she says.

The CINZ Board is chaired by Independent Chair, Tony Gardner and includes CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan, Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand representatives, and nine CINZ members.

The 2018 – 2019 CINZ Board is as follows:

Independent Chair – Tony Gardner

CINZ Chief Executive – Sue Sullivan

Tourism New Zealand – Anna Fennessy (co-opted)

Air New Zealand – Jenny Simpson (co-opted)

PLATINUM

Prue Daly, NZICC

Simon Thompson, Te Pae

Shelley Eastwood – Heritage Hotel Management

Alison Smith – Millennium Hotels & Resorts, New Zealand

GOLD

Tracey Thomas, Conference Innovators

Amanda Graham, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism

Megan McSweeney, Auckland Museum

SILVER

Jake Downing, Weta Workshop

Kiri Atkinson-Crean, Te Puia

Like this: Like Loading...