CINZ surprises guests at Halloween dinner in Auckland

To mark the CINZ annual conference dinner, New Zealand’s business events industry last night experienced a new horror-movie themed event, appropriately timed for Halloween.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan said with the 42nd Conference dinner set for October 31, one choice stood out – Fright Night at the Museum.

“We wanted to surprise and delight our guests with something completely new and we chose a stunning venue, Auckland War Memorial Museum – Tāmaki Paenga Hira,” she says.

CINZ worked in collaboration with a team of leading suppliers to create this entirely new product for Auckland. The CINZ team partnered with Auckland Museum, Multi-Media, Total Event and Urban Gourmet to design and execute the evening. They were supported by The Production and Music Agency, Pacific Linen and QuikPix.

“CINZ is continually seeking to lead the way in fostering talent and creating new products for its hero annual events, MEETINGS and CINZ Conference. We wanted to design this event as a legacy-building opportunity, creating a product that could continue to be sold by our members. Last night we had the best possible audience to test this new product for the sector to go out and sell,” she says.

Jennifer Halliday, Head of Sales for Auckland War Memorial Museum, said the event was a chance for guests to experience the Museum after hours in a way they would never have expected.

“We were thrilled to host such an influential audience and to be involved in collaborating with a team of New Zealand’s top suppliers to create a lasting product for our unique venue,” she says.

The group of 200 CINZ members and invited guests arrived in Halloween costume to be met in the Museum’s Grand Foyer with spooky-style cocktails. Lights were dimmed suddenly, and a scream was heard from above. Guests were led upstairs in groups, through the Museum’s galleries to encounter horrors including vampires on either side, a headless violinist, and a cave with a ghost projection.

Making their way up to the top floor, they were welcomed to a dining room lit with a mass of chandeliers and spider-webs above black linen tables. Set under the copper dome on the roof of the Museum, the circular room boasted views of the city and harbour lights.

Guests were served a three-course dinner by Urban Gourmet, which included a spectacular Trick or Treat Station for dessert. Guests made the most of photo booths from QuikPix to record their night. Music and dancing from The Production and Music Agency topped off the night.

