Club Melbourne awarded city’s highest accolade

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) Club Melbourne Ambassador Program has received the City of Melbourne’s highest accolade after being awarded the 2018 Melbourne Award for Contribution to Profile by a Corporation, on Saturday 17 November.

The Club Melbourne Ambassador Program supports leading Melburnians to establish, secure and host international conferences that promote Melbourne’s expertise around the world, boost the economy and bring thought leadership to the city.

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust Chairman, John Brumby AO said the award was truly a collaborative achievement.

“Thank you to the City of Melbourne, Lord Mayor Sally Capp and to all those involved with the Melbourne Awards for this honour. I’d also like to acknowledge Melbourne Convention Bureau and the Victorian State Government whom without their ongoing support and collaboration this program would not be possible” Mr Brumby said.

“I’d especially like to acknowledge each of our Ambassadors, their expertise and passion is pivotal to the program’s success and its impressive achievements to date.

“We are incredibly privileged to have 123 of Melbourne’s most influential leaders across such a diverse array of industries act as Ambassadors for our city.

“The voluntary work of our Ambassadors is pivotal in helping to showcase Melbourne’s world-leading expertise in fields such as science, medicine and technology, creating new international alliances, stimulating trade, and leaving lasting business networks and research legacies.”

Since the Program’s inception in 2005, Club Melbourne has secured 134 international conferences that have delivered an economic impact worth more than $870 million to the City of Melbourne.

MCEC Chef Executive, Peter King said it was an honour to receive the recognition.

“I’m delighted that the Club Melbourne Ambassador Program has been recognised alongside other Melbourne individuals and organisations whose work is having such great impact on the local community,” King said.

“MCEC is so proud to have initiated and invested in this program – it truly allows us to not only drive visitation through conferences to Melbourne but to leave long-lasting legacies through supporting and sharing new research, ideas and innovations.

“Club Melbourne has some of Melbourne’s best and brightest minds within its Ambassador Program, these individuals volunteer their time, expertise and resources to secure international conferences for Victoria.

“The work of Club Melbourne plays an important role in cementing Melbourne as a leader on the global stage.”

Club Melbourne’s first inaugural event, Eradicate Cancer 2018, was held in March. This event was followed by the 1st Malaria World Congress – the first event to be held in MCEC’s new expansion.

“The profits from our inaugurals has allowed MCEC to make generous contributions to fund further cancer and malaria research through prominent Melbourne research institutions. We’re not just supporting the creation of new events, we’re giving back to the wider community,” King said.

“To be named a winner is great acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication our Ambassadors contribute for the wider benefit of our city.”

