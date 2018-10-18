Conference winners contribution to New Zealand acknowledged

The efforts of 31 experts who have secured international conferences for New Zealand were recognised by the Minister of Tourism at an event in Auckland this week.

Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Stephen England-Hall says hosting international conferences deliver significant benefits for New Zealand and New Zealanders.

“In addition to the estimated $37million they will contribute to the economy, the conferences won by those recognised last night will also bring over 18,000 international experts to New Zealand.

“The knowledge and experience they bring often sparks innovation which helps to improve outcomes for our own experts and their areas of focus.”

The experts included university academics and health sector professionals who have championed their field of expertise on the global stage to bring conferences to the country.

Speaking at the event Minister Davis said he sees potential in international conferences to help grow New Zealand’s business, research and technology sectors.

“The Government wants to foster sustainable growth through innovation, technology and high-paying jobs. I believe international conferences provide a starting point for bringing real benefits to our business, research and technology sectors which has a flow on effect to all New Zealanders.”

One of the conferences celebrated last night that will have a positive impact on New Zealand is the World Conference of the International Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association coming to Wellington in March 2019.

Kevin Haunui, who attended the event on behalf of Host Rōpū, Tīwhanawhana Trust, Intersex Trust Aotearoa New Zealand and Rainbow Youth, says bringing the conference to New Zealand will help build capability to advance human rights issues faced by Rainbow communities in New Zealand and the Oceania region.

“To bring a global contingent to this country presents an opportunity to share and discuss the human rights inequities and successes of Rainbow communities. It is also an opportunity to increase awareness of international political mechanisms to advance local issues.”

