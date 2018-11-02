Cvent revolutionises event website design and online registration with launch of ‘Registration Reimagined’

Meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent has revolutionised event website design with the launch of their revamped website and registration solution, which marks the largest technology investment in the company’s history.

The new interface, described as ‘registration reimagined’, places complete design control in the hands of the user and combines flexible design capabilities with drag-and-drop usability.

Australian event professionals and marketers can now create completely customisable registration pages and interactive websites that are simple to use, mobile-responsive, flexible and align with their specific event branding.

Over the past year, the ground-breaking effort, referred to as Project Flex, has been in an early adopter phase in which more than 1,200 Cvent customers participated.

David Quattrone, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Cvent emphasised this was a critical stage in the creation and design of the final product.

“We are incredibly thankful to our customers who took the time to use the solution and provide their suggestions on how to improve and package the new technology. This was truly a team effort and the end result is a direct reflection of the feedback we received from those who matter most, our customers,” said Quattrone.

Using this customer feedback, the new registration and website design solution has been revamped to cater to the needs of its users. The tool makes back-end design easy for the planners and marketers who are building event websites, and also enhances the external-facing experience for event attendees.

“The ability to customise not only the look and feel, but also the flow of the registration experience is incredible. Also, the in-depth capabilities offered within the solution ensure planners and event marketers have the tools they need to create websites that stand out among the rest. My team and I are excited to bring this simple, yet powerful event solution to our Australian customers,” said Jack Ukil, Director of Sales, Cvent Australia about Cvent’s new user experience.

The redesigned solution simplifies the website creation experience in the following areas:

Build: The new interface is widget-based with a drag and drop style system taking away the need to use HTML or CSS. This new system makes it easy to place and edit content while being able to see changes live as you make them.

Design: Event planners and marketers now have more freedom to create event and registration pages that are on brand. The solution enables page builders to change design elements, including typography, borders, backgrounds, and more.

Registration Management: With full control over the registration process, event planners and marketers can customise the registration path based on their business or industry needs. It can be as simple as a one-page form, or it can be built to accommodate multiple attendee types and profiles.

Experience: Project Flex is a complete reimagining of the registration process, website build, design and management. Registration sites are often boring, but this new solution offered within the Cvent event management platform, makes them fun, dynamic and easy to use.

Responsiveness: Events built within the solution automatically adjust to the screen size of any device they’re viewed on.

