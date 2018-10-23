EarthCheck scoops Lord Mayor’s Business Award

One of the most anticipated awards nights in Brisbane, saw EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism, scoop the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Business Awards for Doing Business in Asia.

Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said the Lord Mayor’s Businesses Awards are the benchmark for business excellence in Brisbane, highlighting some of the city’s greatest success stories.

“The calibre and diversity this year was impressive and demonstrated the vibrancy of Brisbane’s business economy,” Cr Quirk said.

“Every year the bar is raised higher with businesses and individuals representing Brisbane on the world stage and taking our new world city reputation to the next level.”

EarthCheck is no stranger to stepping out on red carpet after winning the 2018 United Nations World Tourism Organisation Innovation Award and the Premier of Queensland’s Export Award and Queensland Tourism Industry Council Innovation in Tourism Award in 2017.

EarthCheck CEO and Founder Stewart Moore said it was an honour for EarthCheck, a Brisbane-based company who now works in 70 countries across the world, to receive home-town recognition.

“The Lord Mayor’s Doing Business in Asia Award not only reinforces the importance of keeping pace with innovation and technology in a very fast-moving economy but also the need to strive for continuous improvement,” Mr Moore said.

EarthCheck’s Asian clientele include world-leading travel and tourism operators and destinations that dare to make a difference by embracing best practice and corporate responsibility to positively manage their environmental and social impact.

