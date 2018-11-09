EEAA announces finalists in 2018 Awards for Excellence

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce the finalists and nominees for the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence.

This year, the Association received more entries across 19 categories as the industry enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to put the spotlight on its best people and best work.

Chief Executive of the EEAA, Joyce DiMascio, said the awards have attracted 16 percent more entries than in 2017 and the range of entries reflected a great diversity of activity and people doing outstanding work.

“We congratulate the nominees and finalists from around Australia, as well as Chair of Judges, John Trevillian and our panel of 35 independent judges including nine international leaders who assessed the entries.” Ms DiMascio said.

“Many of our judges commended the quality of entries and the mix of outstanding work put forward for review,” DiMascio said.

Entries were received from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. The finalists will join the EEAA community for the awards celebration at ICC Sydney on 5 December.

BEST CONSUMER SHOW over 10,000m2

Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – Motorclassica 2017

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic-Con Sydney 2018

Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2017

Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2018

BEST TRADE SHOW under 10,000m2

Diversified Communications Australia/Mumbrella – Mumbrella360

Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – Australian Energy Storage Conference and Exhibition 2018

National Media – NoVacancy – Accommodation Business Expo

XPO Exhibitions – EMEX – Engineering, Machinery & Electronics Exhibition

BEST TRADE SHOW over 10,000m2

Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate

Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – World Gas Conference 2018

Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2017

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Melbourne August 2018

BEST NEW SHOW

Australian Events – Care Expo

Interpoint Events – ATSA Independent Living Expo WA

National Media – NoVacancy – Accommodation Business Expo

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Play World Australia

ESL Australia – Melbourne Esports Open

BEST ASSOCIATION EVENT

Caravan and Camping Industry Association of NSW – 2018 Sydney Caravan Camping Outdoor Lifestyle Expo

Gaming Technologies Association – Australasian Gaming Expo

Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2017

BEST CUSTOM STAND

Designteam – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at ARBS 2018

Designteam – Panasonic at ARBS 2018

Displaywise Design & Production – Häfele at AWISA 2018

Exhibit Systems – Cisco at Cisco Live! 2018

MOST OUTSTANDING MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate

Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2017

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic-Con Sydney 2018

Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland – Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)

Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2018

The M Agency – Pop-Up Globe Sydney

BEST NEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE

Expo Direct – Expo Helper

Ungerboeck Software International – MyMCEC

Zadro Agency – Zadro University – ZU

BEST NEW INITIATIVE – LARGE SCALE VENUE

International Convention Centre Sydney – Event Legacy Program

Luna Park Sydney – Luna Park Venues

BEST CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP

International Convention Centre Sydney – Corporate Social Responsibility Framework

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre – Melbourne Renewable Energy Project

Reed Exhibitions Australia/ICC Sydney/Agility Fairs & Events – Show for Farmers

BEST SHOW TEAM

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Exhibitions Operations Team, Reed Gift Fairs Sydney February 2018

Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show, Perth 2018

ESL Australia – Melbourne Esports Open

BEST VENUE TEAM

Adelaide Convention Centre – Adelaide Convention Centre Exhibitions Department

International Convention Centre Sydney – AWISA 2018

Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre – All-Energy and Waste Australia Exhibition & Conference 2017

Sydney Showground – Jeunesse Global

The Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland – The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)

BEST SUPPLIER TEAM – EVENT

Adelaide Expo Hire – JOBEX 2017

Decorative Events & Exhibitions/Merivale/AV24/7 – Event Inception Collective

Exhibit Systems – Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

ExpoNet – ASEAN-Australia Special Summit 2018

Moreton Hire – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

BEST SUPPLIER – SERVICES OR PRODUCTS

Expo Direct

ExpoNet

Harry the hirer

Lüp

Ungerboeck Software International for MyMCEC

RICHARD GEDDES YOUNG ACHIEVER

Aiden Hippensteel from ICC Sydney

Alyssa Pullar from Exhibitions & Events Australia

Georgie Chapman-Burgess from Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

Jasmine Pohl from Adelaide Convention Centre

Rosie Mitchell from Reed Exhibitions Australia

Tom McAlister from Reed Exhibitions Australia

UNSUNG HERO AWARD

The nominees will be announced on the Awards night.

MOST CREATIVE INNOVATION IN EVENT “EXPERIENCE” DELIVERY

Designteam – Hitachi at Integrate 2018

Designteam – OPPO R11s Launch 2018

Diversified Communications Australia/Mumbrella – Mumbrella360

The Visual Storytellers Group – Sydney School Of Entrepreneurship – 1st Birthday Timeline mural

BEST INNOVATION IN EVENT TECH

Airbnb for Airbnb Event Widget

Eventbrite for Web Presence

Expo Direct for The Expo Helper

Reed Exhibitions Australia for Emperia

Ungerboeck Software International for MyMCEC

BEST SHOW

The nominees will be announced on the Awards night. They will be the winners of the show categories.

Each award was judged by a minimum of three judges and nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award were also interviewed by three judges. The winner of each “show” category has been submitted for a second round of judging to determine the show of the year in the “Best Show” category.

Two new categories are in the mix for 2018 – “Most Creative Innovation in Event “Experience” Delivery” and “Best New Initiative – Large Scale Venue”.

The Entry Criteria in 2018 was revised to include criteria used to evaluate best shows in the international awards program of the EEAA’s international partner, the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) Awards. Entrants were also asked to include information about their sustainability practices.

“We are pleased to see our Members taking up the new opportunities as well as putting forward a vast range of entries which reflect the exciting achievements of the industry,”

“The Awards for Excellence program is a big undertaking and we are immensely grateful to all our partners, supporters, judges and volunteers who help us deliver this important event and celebration of the fine work and outstanding people in the EEAA community,” DiMascio said.

Registrations are now open for the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner on 5 December at International Convention Centre Sydney.

