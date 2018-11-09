EEAA announces finalists in 2018 Awards for Excellence

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce the finalists and nominees for the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence.
This year, the Association received more entries across 19 categories as the industry enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to put the spotlight on its best people and best work.
Chief Executive of the EEAA, Joyce DiMascio, said the awards have attracted 16 percent more entries than in 2017 and the range of entries reflected a great diversity of activity and people doing outstanding work.
“We congratulate the nominees and finalists from around Australia, as well as Chair of Judges, John Trevillian and our panel of 35 independent judges including nine international leaders who assessed the entries.” Ms DiMascio said.
“Many of our judges commended the quality of entries and the mix of outstanding work put forward for review,” DiMascio said.
Entries were received from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. The finalists will join the EEAA community for the awards celebration at ICC Sydney on 5 December.
BEST CONSUMER SHOW over 10,000m2
- Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – Motorclassica 2017
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic-Con Sydney 2018
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2017
- Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2018
BEST TRADE SHOW under 10,000m2
- Diversified Communications Australia/Mumbrella – Mumbrella360
- Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – Australian Energy Storage Conference and Exhibition 2018
- National Media – NoVacancy – Accommodation Business Expo
- XPO Exhibitions – EMEX – Engineering, Machinery & Electronics Exhibition
BEST TRADE SHOW over 10,000m2
- Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate
- Exhibitions and Trade Fairs – World Gas Conference 2018
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2017
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Melbourne August 2018
BEST NEW SHOW
- Australian Events – Care Expo
- Interpoint Events – ATSA Independent Living Expo WA
- National Media – NoVacancy – Accommodation Business Expo
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Play World Australia
- ESL Australia – Melbourne Esports Open
BEST ASSOCIATION EVENT
- Caravan and Camping Industry Association of NSW – 2018 Sydney Caravan Camping Outdoor Lifestyle Expo
- Gaming Technologies Association – Australasian Gaming Expo
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2017
BEST CUSTOM STAND
- Designteam – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at ARBS 2018
- Designteam – Panasonic at ARBS 2018
- Displaywise Design & Production – Häfele at AWISA 2018
- Exhibit Systems – Cisco at Cisco Live! 2018
MOST OUTSTANDING MARKETING CAMPAIGN
- Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2017
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic-Con Sydney 2018
- Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland – Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)
- Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2018
- The M Agency – Pop-Up Globe Sydney
BEST NEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE
- Expo Direct – Expo Helper
- Ungerboeck Software International – MyMCEC
- Zadro Agency – Zadro University – ZU
BEST NEW INITIATIVE – LARGE SCALE VENUE
- International Convention Centre Sydney – Event Legacy Program
- Luna Park Sydney – Luna Park Venues
BEST CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP
- International Convention Centre Sydney – Corporate Social Responsibility Framework
- Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre – Melbourne Renewable Energy Project
- Reed Exhibitions Australia/ICC Sydney/Agility Fairs & Events – Show for Farmers
BEST SHOW TEAM
- Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Exhibitions Operations Team, Reed Gift Fairs Sydney February 2018
- Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show, Perth 2018
- ESL Australia – Melbourne Esports Open
BEST VENUE TEAM
- Adelaide Convention Centre – Adelaide Convention Centre Exhibitions Department
- International Convention Centre Sydney – AWISA 2018
- Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre – All-Energy and Waste Australia Exhibition & Conference 2017
- Sydney Showground – Jeunesse Global
- The Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland – The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)
BEST SUPPLIER TEAM – EVENT
- Adelaide Expo Hire – JOBEX 2017
- Decorative Events & Exhibitions/Merivale/AV24/7 – Event Inception Collective
- Exhibit Systems – Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017
- ExpoNet – ASEAN-Australia Special Summit 2018
- Moreton Hire – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
BEST SUPPLIER – SERVICES OR PRODUCTS
- Expo Direct
- ExpoNet
- Harry the hirer
- Lüp
- Ungerboeck Software International for MyMCEC
RICHARD GEDDES YOUNG ACHIEVER
- Aiden Hippensteel from ICC Sydney
- Alyssa Pullar from Exhibitions & Events Australia
- Georgie Chapman-Burgess from Exhibitions and Trade Fairs
- Jasmine Pohl from Adelaide Convention Centre
- Rosie Mitchell from Reed Exhibitions Australia
- Tom McAlister from Reed Exhibitions Australia
UNSUNG HERO AWARD
- The nominees will be announced on the Awards night.
MOST CREATIVE INNOVATION IN EVENT “EXPERIENCE” DELIVERY
- Designteam – Hitachi at Integrate 2018
- Designteam – OPPO R11s Launch 2018
- Diversified Communications Australia/Mumbrella – Mumbrella360
- The Visual Storytellers Group – Sydney School Of Entrepreneurship – 1st Birthday Timeline mural
BEST INNOVATION IN EVENT TECH
- Airbnb for Airbnb Event Widget
- Eventbrite for Web Presence
- Expo Direct for The Expo Helper
- Reed Exhibitions Australia for Emperia
- Ungerboeck Software International for MyMCEC
BEST SHOW
- The nominees will be announced on the Awards night. They will be the winners of the show categories.
Each award was judged by a minimum of three judges and nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award were also interviewed by three judges. The winner of each “show” category has been submitted for a second round of judging to determine the show of the year in the “Best Show” category.
Two new categories are in the mix for 2018 – “Most Creative Innovation in Event “Experience” Delivery” and “Best New Initiative – Large Scale Venue”.
The Entry Criteria in 2018 was revised to include criteria used to evaluate best shows in the international awards program of the EEAA’s international partner, the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) Awards. Entrants were also asked to include information about their sustainability practices.
“We are pleased to see our Members taking up the new opportunities as well as putting forward a vast range of entries which reflect the exciting achievements of the industry,”
“The Awards for Excellence program is a big undertaking and we are immensely grateful to all our partners, supporters, judges and volunteers who help us deliver this important event and celebration of the fine work and outstanding people in the EEAA community,” DiMascio said.
Registrations are now open for the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner on 5 December at International Convention Centre Sydney.