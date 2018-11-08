EEAA announces nominees for young achiever award

The Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia has announced the six nominees for the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award.

This award recognises the emerging leaders of the events industry who have been nominated by their employers for the prestigious award. All candidates will be presented to the industry at the gala dinner at ICC Sydney on 5 December.

The six nominees are all under 30 years of age and working within the EEAA community with major organiser companies and venues. The six nominees deliver trade and consumer events across Australia and some also work on international events. They are:

Georgie Chapman-Burgess , Exhibitions & Trade Fairs

, Aiden Hippensteel , ICC Sydney

, ICC Sydney Alyssa Pullar , Exhibitions & Events Australia

, Tom McAlister , Reed Exhibitions Australia

, Rosie Mitchell , Reed Exhibitions Australia

, Reed Exhibitions Australia Jasmine Pohl, Adelaide Convention Centre

Chief Executive of the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia, Joyce DiMascio congratulated the nominees and commended their employers for shining the light on the talented young people working in the industry.

“We want our young staff to be recognised and their potential celebrated so that we can continue to promote our sector as one in which there are rewarding careers and career paths for life.” DiMascio said.

“Our Association is very committed to nurturing young talent through the Awards for Excellence Program and also through our year-round Young Stars Program.”

The Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award will be sponsored by Ungerboek Software International.

In addition, for the first time, the winner will be rewarded with a new scholarship sponsored by Tourism Australia to attend the Asia-Pacific congress of The Global Association for the Exhibition Industry (UFI) to be held in Tokyo in March 2019.

“This outstanding support from Ungerboeck and Tourism Australia is most welcome by the Association – it is a fitting endorsement of our work to promote and recognise young talent,” DiMascio said.

Penny Lion, Executive General Manager Events of Tourism Australia, said: “Tourism Australia is a great supporter of initiatives that foster young talent in the business events sector. We are delighted to sponsor the EEAA 2018 Awards for Excellence Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award.”

Fred Lazzerini, Managing Director of Ungerboeck, Asia-Pacific said: “The Richard Geddes Award always attracts a stellar line-up of finalists and this year is no exception. Ungerboeck is proud to support this valuable initiative, which recognises our future industry leaders and provides a springboard for their career development.”

There is a two-step process for choosing the winner – firstly written submissions are reviewed by three independent judges, after which there is a personal interview with three judges.

About the nominees

Georgie Chapman-Burgess, Exhibitions & Trade Fairs

Georgie joined Exhibitions & Trade Fairs as an Operations Administrator nearly four years ago. Georgie is a meticulous planner focussed on getting the detail right for her events. She has been nominated for her exceptional work ethic. Due to this, Georgie has been promoted to Operations Manager, responsible for delivering Drinks Industry Exhibition 2018, National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo, Brisbane 2018 and National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo Melbourne 2018. She has also been given additional responsibility and assists in ETF’s International Portfolio with the planning and delivery of the LNG 2019, Shanghai Conference & Exhibition.

Aiden Hippensteel, ICC Sydney

Aiden joined ICC Sydney in February 2017 as an Event Services Floor Manager during its integral first operating year. He has quickly established himself as a highly capable rising star of the team displaying many fine qualities. Aiden, aged 22, has been tasked with running some of Australia’s most recognisable, large-scale and complex events including, The Good Food and Wine Show 2018 (32,000pax), Naturally Good Expo 2018 (5,000pax), The Sydney International Boat Show 2018 (60,000pax), EduTECH 2018 Congress & Expo (5,000), Fitness Show 2018 (35,000pax) and Reed Gift Fairs 2018 (20,000pax).

Alyssa Pullar, Exhibitions & Events Australia

As Event Coordinator for the MindBodySpirit Festival, Alyssa has demonstrated passion, commitment and outstanding success whilst managing five events across three cities annually. Since joining Exhibitions & Events Australia in 2016, she has already worked on 10 events. Her nominator says she embodies the MindBodySpirit values and mission. Alyssa constantly seeks ways to improve results for stakeholders and strives for continual improvement in all areas of event management. She has been able to exceed goals, raising visitor attendance by an average of 10.2% and significantly improving stakeholder engagement.

Tom McAlister, Reed Exhibitions Australia

Tom joined Reed Exhibitions in Delegate Sales and then became Operations Coordinator, learning new CAD skills and managing over 30 floorplans of Reed Exhibitions’ events. Tom has worked closely with stakeholders to find solutions to enhance traffic flow and improve floor yields and has developed a deep understanding of the markets and industries these events serve. In 2017, Tom was promoted to Operations Manager and has managed and supported shows including Hair Expo, Life In Style, Queensland Mining Expo, Beauty Expo and PAX Australia.

Rosie Mitchell, Reed Exhibitions Australia

Rosie Mitchell joined Reed Exhibitions in July 2016 as an Account Manager on Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX). She arrived with no previous exhibition or event organising experience but with glowing recommendations from her previous employer. She did an outstanding job on Reed’s mining events and then as Sales Manager on their Hair & Beauty Portfolio, leading the sales team on Beauty Expo Melbourne, Hair Expo Australia and Beauty Expo Australia. She is results-driven, a great team player, a strong leader, skilled in selling and brilliant at building and growing customer relationships.

Jasmine Pohl, Adelaide Convention Centre

Since joining the Adelaide Convention Centre in 2014, Jasmine Pohl has proven herself a valuable asset and integral member of the Exhibitions Department. In her current role as Exhibitions Coordinator, she is responsible for managing external client exhibitions held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, in addition to the venue’s award-winning, internally run consumer events. In the past year, Jasmine delivered two of the Centre’s largest and most successful exhibitions, ATE and APPEA, while simultaneously growing Cellar Door Fest (Adelaide’s favourite food, wine, beer and spirits festival) and launching Kidz Gigantic Day Out. Jasmine is well respected by her colleagues and clients alike.

