Emerging Talent Programme debuts at CINZ Conference 2018

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) is launching a new event specifically designed for young business event professionals at its annual conference in Auckland later this month.

For the first time, an Emerging Talent Professional Development Programme aimed at those starting their careers will sit alongside the main conference in a half-day event on 1 November.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says CINZ has developed this new programme to meet industry demand for professional development as New Zealand’s business events sector grows.

“This addition to the CINZ annual conference builds on our ongoing Emerging Talent and Mentorship programmes which have proven hugely successful. For young professionals, this part of the conference will also start conversations about career options and what the next steps toward management positions could be,” she says.

“We have brought together seven top speakers with diverse experience and knowledge for a morning session of practical skills, learnings and take-aways. This is the perfect opportunity to learn, develop and network simultaneously.”

Emerging Talent participants will have the opportunity to meet with Sian Simpson, Kiwi Landing Pad’s Director of Community.

Working between San Francisco and New Zealand, Sian will share her experience combining a portfolio career with a suitcase lifestyle. Dubbed New Zealand’s start-up and innovation ambassador to the world, Sian has already been named the New Zealand Global Woman of Influence in 2017 and won back to back awards for Technology and Innovation in 2015 and 2016.

“Preparing for a stellar business events career will be the topic for leading professional conference organiser Jan Tonkin of The Conference Company.

“Having just finished a term as IAPCO President, Jan brings a wealth of international knowledge on what a career in the business events sector may look like.

“Auckland Convention Bureau Manager, Anna Hayward had a background in hotels before moving into the Convention Bureau. Having travelled the world looking at what the competitors offer, Anna has some key insights into what skills are required to make it in the business events sector,” Sue Sullivan says.

Audience Alive‘s Chief Executive, John Quinn will demonstrate how to engage an audience, and present and pitch with impact and confidence.

Henrik Arlund from Blue Ocean Marketing will share his expertise on producing and executing a great marketing strategy, one that gets cut through and read.

Sarah Morgan from The New Zealand Story will show how to put New Zealand on the map in a way that resonates in a highly competitive, global economy.

“Finally, for young professionals wanting to take the lead, both in their personal and work lives, the final speaker, Lisa O’Neill is guaranteed to inspire you and begin to transform your thinking.”

Breaking New Ground is the theme for the CINZ Conference 2018. More than 140 CINZ members including owners and managers of key venues, catering companies, accommodation providers, activity operators and regional convention bureaux will meet on October 31 and November 1 at the Cordis hotel in Auckland.

