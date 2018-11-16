Event Awards Finalist PBM Safety pulls off biggest achievement to date

PBM Safety has been recognised for its outstanding work in events, selected as a Finalist in Best Event Service at the Australian Event Awards.

PBM Safety continues to win major contracts and execute emergency, risk and safety management at the highest level, utilising the most up-to-date Australian and international standards and world best practice, leading the field in Australia.

Gaining experience with venue operations through extensive work in many Australian venues, PBM Safety has worked on major events such as the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and with clients including Peter Jones Special Events, Cricket Australia, Special Olympics Australia, Roundhouse Entertainment, the AFL and DG Global.

“The 2018 Commonwealth Games has been by far our biggest achievement in the history of our company,” said Annmaree Angelico, PBM’s National General Manager.

“Servicing 10 of the 13 venues on the Gold Coast with a team of 75 staff, filling every single onsite shift – in excess of 475 of them – and delivering over and above the scope of our contract in Emergency Management is something that we are all most proud of.”

PBM’s ability to deliver world standard event emergency, risk and safety services is preceded only by its impeccable reputation, which is second to none.

PBM Safety’s services are complimented by a variety of specialised products such as the Ubimet Weather Cockpit and the Ply Platform.

The Weather Cockpit allows users to view live, concise and site specific meteorological data. Unlike generally accessible weather information provided by other Weather monitoring tools and apps, the Weather Cockpit pinpoints the event location to provide a detailed level of predictions by the hour including wind, rain and storm activity.

Severe weather systems are forecast in advance and detailed information is forwarded to key stakeholders and event staff via email and SMS, providing crucial information for managing event logistics.

The Ply Platform allows venue and event organisers to process information online in real time, helping to manage the plethora of contractors employed for events and ensure all legislation and safety requirements are met by each stakeholder.

Ply is configurable to suit various business requirements – it may be used to deliver training or to document evidence and it can also be used for inducting workers and monitoring contractor compliance.

Working on all operating systems, it is designed for use on portable devices such as tablets and smart phones.

