Event Symposium Masterclasses to deliver creativity, communication and resourcefulness boost to the events industry

A trifecta of iconic Australians will present the three Masterclasses, applying their experience and knowledge to sessions designed specifically for the events industry and providing an incredible skills boost for those looking to get ahead in the events space.

Along with the rest of the revamped Symposium program, the Masterclasses will be interactive, allowing attendees to collaborate directly with TEDxSydney Curator Fenella Kernebone, journalist and rugby star Peter FitzSimons and celebrity chef Matt Golinski to develop inspiring and useful skills for working in events.

Kernebone will kick things off with The Ideas Conversation – Listening, Creating and Communicating an Impactful Message in the Events Sphere, focusing on sharpening personal communication techniques including listening, observing, presenting, motivating and the art of conversation and persuasion, to help shape ideas and communicate them with impact.

Following Kernebone, delegates will learn to roll with the punches with FitzSimons as he delves into the creative process in Creativity and Agility – Ducking and Weaving in the Events World.

As well as developing the creative brain and recognising opportunities to exercise it, FitzSimons will look at how to navigate the dynamic path of creative risk-taking, including handling failure (and success), overcoming barriers, adapting to change and embracing criticism.

Wrapping up the Masterclasses, Matt Golinski will be skill-building with delegates in Growing Something from Nothing – Building Extraordinary Events.

Golinski will concentrate on helping attendees use what they already possess – from their passion, drive and creative potential to their other assets and resources – to bring event ideas to life.

The session will look at how to develop resourcefulness as a personal quality, to progress in small steps with what’s already “inside the box” to grow something new, how to identify and act on opportunities, goal setting and steps towards achievement of the desired result – whatever it is that delegates are striving for.

Managing Director of the Event Symposium Ian Steigrad is excited by what the interactive program will offer attendees.

“The two-way dialogue of the Masterclasses – and the entire program – will allow delegates to each develop a tailored set of skills while having a shared experience – skills that will help them grow in their individual roles in the wider industry.”

“The format of the sessions also allows delegates to learn from the experience of others participating in the Masterclass or Workshop, so the learning potential is increased even beyond the skills our presenters are bringing to the sessions themselves.

“The Masterclasses in particular give delegates a new perspective on skills that could change the way they work.

“I’m fascinated to see what comes out of the Symposium and I hope we can create a new model for industry meetings that go beyond being talked at.”

The three Masterclasses on the second day of the Symposium will be preceded by a day of Workshops delivered by experts from within the industry on topics including project management, marketing, stakeholder engagement and event security and risk management.

The Symposium takes place on 19-21 November on the Sunshine Coast. It will be wrapped up by the Australian Event Awards in the evening of November 21.

See the full program and register here.

